Construction Begins for NMCC Childcare Center

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 4th, Presque Isle-based PNM Construction began renovations on NMCC campus to convert Penobscot Hall into a new childcare center. The first five weeks of the project are dedicated to demolition and safely removing heating systems, electrical conduit, and outdated sprinkler systems. PNM will work on the building's interior through the winter and plans to begin site excavations and concrete work in the spring when the snow melts.

"This is an exciting week on NM campus. We've fundraised and planned for this project since 2021, and the community has stepped up to support us on more than one occasion," stated NMCC President Tim Crowley. "We're happy to be working with a local contractor, and plan to provide community updates as the project proceeds."

At the September 27th Maine Community College System (MCCS) Board of Trustees meeting on NMCC campus, the board approved a resolution authorizing the funds raised to build the childcare center. On Friday, October 6th, the College closed the construction bidding process and reviewed submissions. The winning proposal came from commercial construction firm PNM Construction of Presque Isle.

The campus-based childcare center will be designed to serve 47 children, from birth to eight years of age. NMCC students and staff will have priority enrollment for their children; secondary priority will go to UMPI students who need childcare, and the remaining capacity will be available to the community.

A licensed local provider will operate the facility and the selection process for that partner will begin in the coming months. Since the new center will be operated by a local provider, it will be an enhancement of the current services in Central Aroostook.

This initiative is made possible through combined funds from NMCC, The NMCC Foundation, the Maine State Legislature, and a grant from The Rodney & Mary Barton Smith Family Foundation.

The Center will serve as a "lab school" in support of the NMCC's early childhood education program which offers both a two-year associate degree and a one-year certificate-level option. The on-campus childcare center will provide an appropriate setting for the ECE majors to obtain the 450 field-experience hours required for the State of Maine Child Development Associate (CDA) credential. The College has added an additional faculty member in response to the growing interest in the ECE program.

About Northern Maine Community College: Founded in 1961, NMCC is an accredited two-year public community college located in Presque Isle, Maine. The College is committed to excellence in learning and offers over 30 innovative associate degree and certificate-level programs both online and in-person. NMCC is one of seven colleges in the Maine Community College System. To learn more: visit www.nmcc.edu or call NMCC Admissions at 207-768-2785.

