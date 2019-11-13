Construction Career Pathways Conference Builds Vital Partnerships Between Industry and Education

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With younger generations no longer signing up for careers in construction, the effects are being felt across the workforce. It is key to begin implementing changes now and the NCCER 2019 Construction Career Pathways Conference will establish how industry working with education is a crucial way to tackle skilled worker shortage.

Held in Anaheim, California, this premier event will take place on Wednesday, December 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center prior to the Association for Career and Technical Education's (ACTE) CareerTech Vision 2019 conference. The cost to register is $100, which covers breakfast, lunch and a reception following the conference, along with resources to make collaboration more efficient. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit pathways.nccer.org/2019-details.

With 27 years old the average age of a construction apprentice in the U.S., partnering with education is a must to begin more effectively recruiting younger generations. As both the ACTE and Pathway's conferences bring together the top career and technical education professionals, networking and partnership building opportunities make the event a decisive building block to begin implementing changes.

This year's Construction Career Pathways Conference will cover an extensive range of topics, including programs for every stage of learning, recruitment strategies, becoming an industry of choice, recognizing that hindsight is 20/20 and more. Attendees will gain insight from educators and industry professionals, hear from young craft professionals on why they chose construction and create an actionable outreach plan for 2020. Networking and team activities will take place throughout the day between presentations.

NCCER would like to thank the following organizations for their sponsorship of the 2019 conference: Associated Builders and Contractors, Associated General Contractors of America, Build Your Future, Fluor, ISN, McCarthy, Pearson, Steel Erectors Association of America, Sundt and Worley. For more information on NCCER's Construction Career Pathways initiative, visit pathways.nccer.org.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled, construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

Contact:

Jennifer Wilkerson

888.622.3720 x 6908

marketing@nccer.org

SOURCE NCCER

Related Links

www.nccer.org

