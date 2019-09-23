Construction Chemicals Market Analysis Report; by Industry Participants (Bostik, Sika Ag, Mapei, RCI, Parex, 3M); Forecasts Till 2028 : Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Construction Chemicals Market is expected to witness a remarkable growth in the years to come. This could be credited to an exponential rise in construction activities in the developing economies. The basic objective of construction chemicals is providing longevity, environmental sustainability, and durability to the structure. It has been reported that newly developed construction chemicals do give superior performance. Some of these chemicals include silicon caulks, mortars, polymer-based grouts, and specialty cement additives.

The market is segmented by type, product, end-use, and geography. By type, the market spans sealants & adhesives, flooring, repair, water proofing & roofing, concrete admixtures, and the other chemicals. By end-use, the segmentation spans commercial/industrial, infrastructure, repair structures, and residential. By product, the market consists of protective coatings, concrete sealants, and concrete adhesives.

By geography, the Construction Chemicals Market says North America (U.S.), Europe (UK, France, Italy, and Germany), Asia Pacific (South Korea, Japan, India, and China), LATAM (Brazil), and MEA. Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA have exceptional potential with regards to construction chemicals. Herein, construction firms do initiate huge residential projects with a higher grade of construction materials for making way for enhanced structural sustainability and integrity. Urban displacement has thus made greater strides in these developing economies. China leads the construction chemicals market for Asia Pacific. Japan and India come in second and third.

The players contributing to the market include W.R. Grace & Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Pidilite Industries, Mapie S.p.A, Fosroc International Ltd., Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, and BASF SE. Inorganic as well organic growth are on the anvil. For instance – Arkema, in 2016, did increase Bostik Smart Adhesives (Malaysia) production capacities with regards to cementious construction products. In the same year, L.M. Scofield was acquired by Sika AG for expanding the latter's concrete business in North America.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Construction Chemicals Market" Report 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Construction Chemicals from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Construction Chemicals market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Construction Chemicals including:

Bostik



Sika Ag



Mapei



RCI



Parex



The Dow Chemical Company



KoSTER



Boysen Paints



CORD CHEMICAL INC.



TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES



ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL



Sealbond



Hardex Corporation



ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP.



Evonik



BASF



Henkel



H.B. FULLER



3M

Access 122 page research report with TOC on "Global Construction Chemicals Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-construction-chemicals-market

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Asphalt Additives



Concrete Admixtures



Adhesives



Sealants



Protective Coatings

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential Construction



Commercial Construction



Industrial Construction

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.