Construction Chemicals Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth of USD 68.49 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook and Challenges

The construction chemicals market was valued at USD 36.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.49 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "concrete admixtures" accounts for the largest product segment in the construction chemicals market as they are used during the first stage of construction. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario

Market Overview:

Construction chemicals are specialty goods that are essential for long-term infrastructure and energy conservation in the construction sector, as well as for increasing building durability and protecting against environmental dangers. In the global construction chemicals market, infrastructure is the most appealing area. Concrete admixtures and other chemical products can also help to reduce the amount of cement and water required during construction.

Over the forecasted period, the construction chemicals are estimated to have significant demand owing to the booming construction activities and high urbanization across the globe. Additionally, the BRICS countries' booming construction industries, driven by China and India, will have a significant impact on the global construction chemicals market. These mentioned growth determinants are anticipated to further aid the overall growth for the market.

Opportunities for Players:

High Investments and Eco-Friendly Chemicals

Furthermore, growing emphasis of governments on green building standards and eco-friendly chemicals, extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the heavy investments by established market players on eco-binders and silicate binder systems are also anticipated to further expand the future growth of the construction chemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in the Construction Chemicals market are:

BASF SE ( Germany )

) M&I Materials Limited (U.K)

Dupont (U.S.)

SOLVAY ( Belgium )

) W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (U.S.)

Setral Chemie GmbH ( Germany )

) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

RPM International (U.S.)

Sika India Pvt. Ltd., ( Switzerland )

) Fosroc Inc., (U.K.)

Dow (U.S.)

Arkem S.A. ( France )

) Ashland Inc (U.S.), Mapei S.p.A ( Italy )

) MUHU ( China ) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., ( China )

) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., ( ) Holcim ( Switzerland )

) CHRYSO GROUP ( France )

Pidilite Industries Ltd., ( India ).

Recent Development

In June 2021 , RPM International Inc. announced the acquisition of Dudick Inc. by its Carboline subsidiary. Dudick is a manufacturer of high-performance coatings, flooring systems, and tank linings based in Streetsboro, Ohio , with annual net sales of around USD 10 million . The transaction's terms were not made public.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Construction Chemicals market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Construction Chemicals Market

Market Dynamics: Construction Chemicals Market

High Requirement

The construction chemicals industry is growing due to an increase in the demand for premix admixtures before they are used in construction. Furthermore, increased need for high-quality building chemicals has resulted from decreased infrastructure durability due to heavier downpours and wetter winters.

Rapid Urbanization

The unending rate of urbanization necessitates infrastructure development at the same rate, and the construction chemicals market is being throttled rapidly as a result of this general boost in the construction sector.

The increasing awareness about the advantages of using these construction chemicals, which basically improve the properties of construction such as compressive durability, strength and resistance to undesirable working conditions will further propel the growth rate of construction chemicals market. The growing rate of middle-class residential housing is also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Industry Segmentation: Construction Chemicals Market

By Product

Concrete Admixture

Surface Treatment

Repair and Rehabilitation

Protective Coatings

Industrial Flooring

Waterproofing, Adhesives

Sealants

Grout and Anchor

Cement Grinding Aids

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Residential

Public Space

Regional Analysis/Insights: Construction Chemicals Market

The countries covered in the construction chemicals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the construction chemicals market because of the massive expansion of construction coupled with the incentives by the governments to promote the infrastructure sector. Additionally, booming residential sector due to the burgeoning middle-class population have boosted the market growth within the region.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the booming economy and significant market fundamentals for commercial real estate projects in the region. Furthermore, the expanding population and new building projects in the pipeline may boost the expansion of the construction chemicals market in this region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Construction Chemicals Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Construction Chemicals Market, By Product

8. Global Construction Chemicals Market, By End User

9. Global Construction Chemicals Market, By Region

10. Global Construction Chemicals Market: Company Landscape

11. SWOT Analyses

12. Company Profile

13. Questionnaires

14. Related Reports

