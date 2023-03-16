Construction chemicals market size to grow by USD 18,807.31 million from 2022 to 2027; The rise in residential and commercial construction activities will drive growth | Analysis on impact of US crises- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global construction chemicals market size as estimated to increase by USD 18,807.31 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rise in residential and commercial construction activities. Governments around the world are focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure and building new healthcare facilities to accommodate the growing number of patients, creating immense business opportunities for the construction industry. Per capita income increased in 2021 in developing countries. Increasing urbanization and growing consumer confidence in using chemicals are contributing to an increasing number of construction projects. Demand for building materials is growing as lifestyles and housing needs change. Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report- Talk to us

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Chemicals Market 2023-2027

Global Construction Chemicals Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (non-residential and residential), and type (concrete admixtures, adhesives and sealants, protective coatings, asphalt additives, and others).

The market growth in the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as China , India , Indonesia , and Brazil are expected to invest heavily in the non-residential segment to meet the high demand for entertainment, education, and healthcare. Additionally, the emergence of multinational corporations around the world has increased the number of employees and office space. Moreover, the increasing number of technology parks and commercial parks is driving the demand for construction chemicals in the non-residential sector which is expected to increase further in the coming years. Therefore, the non-residential segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global construction chemicals market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction chemicals market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by rapid urbanization, driving the development of the construction market. Many global companies, especially those involved in manufacturing, are focusing on establishing manufacturing facilities and R&D centers in APAC. This is due to favorable government policies, the availability of cheap resources and skilled labor, and low operating and labor costs in the region. Therefore, the construction industry is likely to create a huge demand for construction chemicals during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Global Construction chemicals market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global construction chemicals market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer construction chemicals in the market are 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Ardex Endura Ltd., Ashland Inc., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Lanxess AG, Mapei SpA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and Arkema SA and others.

In many emerging and developing countries, regional and local suppliers dominate the market by offering low-cost, highly specialized chemicals for niche applications. However, global corporate expansion is challenging the growth of local and regional providers. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with increasing technological innovation and product development. International players are likely to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players.

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co.: The company offers construction chemicals such as General Purpose Adhesive 60 CA, Plastic Adhesive 2262, and Hot Melt Adhesive 3792.

The company offers construction chemicals such as General Purpose Adhesive 60 CA, Plastic Adhesive 2262, and Hot Melt Adhesive 3792. Akzo Nobel NV: The company offers construction chemicals under the brands Avista, Acratex, and Fosroc.

The company offers construction chemicals under the brands Avista, Acratex, and Fosroc. Ashland Inc: The company offers construction chemicals such as Luperox Organic Peroxide, Crayvallac coating additives, and Plastic additives.

The company offers construction chemicals such as Luperox Organic Peroxide, Crayvallac coating additives, and Plastic additives. Covestro AG: The company offers construction chemicals such as Advantage defoamers, Aqualon starch ethers, and Culminal methylcellulose derivatives.

For details on the vendors and offerings

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Construction Chemicals Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Rising support for eco-friendly and energy-efficient products is an emerging trend in the market. Over the years, the waterborne coatings market has witnessed continuous innovation. Vendors focus on introducing environmentally friendly products and coatings with functional benefits. Due to the low VOC levels, water-based conformal coatings are replacing solvent-based conformal coatings in the global paint and coatings market. These coatings are tailored to provide benefits such as anti-graffiti and self-cleaning properties. Companies involved in the manufacturing of building products are also launching eco-friendly products to expand their product portfolios. With the growing acceptance of such environmentally friendly building materials, construction chemical manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing relatively environmentally friendly and legally compliant building materials. Such factors will drive the growth of the construction chemicals market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge impeding the market. Fluctuations in raw material prices for the production of construction chemicals such as protective coatings, adhesives, and sealants pose a major challenge to the growth of the global market. The prices of raw materials such as polymers, cellulose, adhesion promoters, titanium dioxide, epoxy resins, and related solvents have fluctuated frequently in recent years. For instance, the price of titanium dioxide (TiO2), one of the key raw materials used in construction additives, increased by around 25% in December 2020. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Construction Chemicals Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction chemicals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the construction chemicals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction chemicals market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction chemicals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hospital cleaning chemicals market size is expected to increase by USD 5,135.24 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61%. The market is segmented by type (cleaning agents, disinfecting and sterilizing agents), end-user (state-owned hospitals, private hospitals, and community hospitals), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by USD 5,135.24 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61%. The market is segmented by type (cleaning agents, disinfecting and sterilizing agents), end-user (state-owned hospitals, private hospitals, and community hospitals), and geography ( , APAC, , , and and ). The construction chemicals market size in Southeast Asia is expected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%. The market is segmented by application (Non-residential and residential).

Construction Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,807.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Ardex Endura Ltd., Ashland Inc., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co. Ltd., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Lanxess AG, Mapei SpA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and Arkema SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

