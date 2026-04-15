Construction Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 89.0 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Infrastructure Growth and Sustainable Innovation

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the construction chemicals market. These specialized materials enhance the performance, durability, and sustainability of construction projects across residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors.

The global construction chemicals market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 61.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 89.0 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.5% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for high-performance and sustainable construction materials, alongside rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments worldwide. Construction chemicals such as concrete admixtures, waterproofing systems, sealants, and repair materials play a crucial role in improving structural integrity and extending the lifespan of buildings and infrastructure. Market dynamics reflect strong momentum supported by technological advancements, regulatory push for eco-friendly materials, and rising adoption of modern construction techniques.

Boom in Infrastructure Development and Urbanization

The global surge in infrastructure development and urban expansion is a primary driver of the construction chemicals market. Governments and private investors are allocating substantial funds toward transportation networks, energy systems, water infrastructure, and urban housing to accommodate population growth and economic development. India's National Infrastructure Pipeline and China's large-scale urban development initiatives continue to generate strong demand for concrete admixtures, waterproofing chemicals, and repair solutions. These materials are essential for ensuring durability, strength, and resistance to environmental stress in large-scale projects such as highways, bridges, tunnels, and smart cities.

Urban concentration in megacities such as Tokyo, New Delhi, and Shanghai further strengthens the need for high-performance construction chemicals capable of supporting high-rise buildings and complex infrastructure. In 2025, global infrastructure spending trends showed consistent growth, reinforcing demand for specialized construction inputs. Manufacturers are responding by developing innovative formulations that enhance material performance under extreme conditions while reducing maintenance costs. This ongoing construction boom ensures long-term growth opportunities for market players and supports economic development globally.

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Key Highlights

The global construction chemicals market is projected to grow from US$ 61.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 89.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

Asia Pacific leads the market, accounting for nearly 25% share, driven by rapid urbanization and mega infrastructure projects.

Middle East & Africa emerges as the fastest-growing region, supported by large-scale investments and urban development initiatives.

Waterproofing chemicals dominate product demand, capturing around 21% market share due to their critical role in structural durability.

Concrete admixtures are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by demand for high-performance and sustainable construction materials.

Shift toward Sustainable and Green Construction Practices

The transition toward sustainable construction practices is transforming the construction chemicals market. Increasing environmental awareness and stringent regulations are pushing developers to adopt eco-friendly materials that reduce carbon emissions and improve indoor air quality. Green building certifications such as LEED and BREEAM are becoming standard requirements for modern construction projects, driving demand for low-VOC and bio-based construction chemicals. The construction sector accounts for nearly 39% of global carbon emissions, prompting governments and organizations to prioritize energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions. As a result, eco-friendly construction chemicals such as low-emission adhesives, sustainable concrete admixtures, and green waterproofing systems are gaining widespread adoption.

Countries such as South Korea and China are implementing stricter environmental standards to promote green buildings, while Europe and North America continue to enforce regulatory frameworks such as REACH and VOC emission limits. These regulations encourage manufacturers to innovate and develop sustainable product lines. Advancements in green chemistry and material science are enabling the development of high-performance products that meet both environmental and functional requirements. This shift not only enhances market growth but also positions sustainability as a core competitive factor in the industry.

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Key Highlight: Strategic Expansion by Saint-Gobain in Construction Chemicals Market (2025)

A standout development in 2025 was the expansion of Saint-Gobain through the completed acquisition of Fosroc, a leading player in construction chemicals across Asia and emerging markets. This move significantly strengthens Saint-Gobain's position in the global construction chemicals sector, enhancing its portfolio with advanced solutions such as admixtures, waterproofing, and repair systems.

The deal reinforces Saint-Gobain's strategic focus on high-growth regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, India, and the Middle East, where Fosroc has an established presence. By integrating Fosroc's operations, the company expands its geographic footprint and gains access to a strong customer base in infrastructure and commercial construction segments, aligning with broader market growth trends identified in the construction chemicals industry.

This expansion addresses increasing demand for high-performance and sustainable construction materials. The construction chemicals market is witnessing growth driven by rising infrastructure development, urbanization, and the need for durable and efficient building solutions. The acquisition enables Saint-Gobain to leverage Fosroc's expertise to meet these evolving industry requirements and strengthen its competitive positioning.

This development highlights a broader shift in the construction chemicals market toward consolidation and expansion into emerging economies. Companies are increasingly focusing on strengthening capabilities and regional presence to capitalize on growing demand, particularly in infrastructure-driven markets.

Segmentation Insights: Waterproofing Chemicals Lead While Concrete Admixtures Drive Rapid Growth Momentum

Based on product type, waterproofing chemicals are expected to account for nearly 21% of the global construction chemicals market in 2026, supported by their critical role in protecting structures from water ingress and enhancing long-term durability across infrastructure and residential projects. Their widespread use in rooftops, basements, tunnels, and water-retaining structures continues to anchor their dominance. Meanwhile, concrete admixtures are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, creating a significant million-dollar absolute opportunity between 2026 and 2033, driven by rising demand for high-performance and sustainable construction materials. These admixtures improve concrete strength, workability, and lifecycle efficiency, making them essential for modern infrastructure. A key development shaping this segment is the increasing adoption of low-carbon and high-strength admixture formulations, as manufacturers innovate to meet sustainability regulations and green building standards, particularly across North America and Europe.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Dominates Market Share While Middle East & Africa Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific holds a leading position in the construction chemicals market, accounting for approximately 25% of market share, driven by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects. China dominates regional demand due to extensive investments in transportation, smart cities, and renewable energy infrastructure, while India's growth is fueled by initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and increased infrastructure spending. North America follows with steady growth supported by a well-established construction industry and rising adoption of sustainable building practices. In 2025, the total value of construction in the United States reached approximately US$ 2.1 trillion, reflecting strong demand for advanced construction materials.

The Middle East and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing regions, driven by large-scale infrastructure investments and urban development. Major projects in Saudi Arabia, including Vision 2030 initiatives such as NEOM and The Line, are significantly boosting demand for construction chemicals. Europe maintains stable growth supported by stringent environmental regulations and strong demand for energy-efficient buildings. Across regions, supply chains are evolving, with increasing localization of production to reduce costs and improve efficiency. These regional dynamics highlight diverse growth opportunities and the importance of strategic market positioning.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Concrete Admixture

Plasticizer (lingo, SNF, PCE) Accelerator Retarder Air Enterainer

Water Proofing Chemicals

Bitumen PVC EPDM TPO PTFE Silicone Acrylic polymer SBR - Styrene-butadiene Cementitious Membrane PU membrane – Liquid applied membrane Crystalline Additives in water proofing

Protective Coating

Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Alkyd Polyester Others



Adhesives & Sealants

Adhesives Tile Adhesive

Cemintitous Epoxy Tile Adhesive

Cementitous Epoxy

Sealants

Silicone MS Hybrid PU Weatherproof Silicone Polysulfide

Concrete Repair Mortar

Cement based Epoxy based Micro concrete

Plaster

Cement Based Gypsum Based

Asphalt Additives

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Institutional

Infrastructure

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Sika AG, Saint-Gobain, Mapei S.p.A., 3M Company, and Pidilite Industries.

Sika AG focuses on expanding its global footprint through acquisitions and advanced product innovations targeting high-performance construction solutions.

Saint-Gobain emphasizes sustainability and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its eco-friendly product portfolio.

Mapei invests in R&D to develop durable and environmentally compliant construction chemicals for diverse applications.

3M Company leverages material science expertise to introduce innovative bonding and sealing solutions.

Pidilite Industries expands its presence in emerging markets through localized manufacturing and strong distribution networks.

Strategies across the market emphasize sustainability, product innovation, regional expansion, and digital integration. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly solutions, enhancing performance characteristics, and forming strategic partnerships to maintain competitive advantage.

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