Construction Commences on Award-Winning Tower "The Wedge," Downtown Victoria, BC, Canada

Gold Nugget Award-Winning and LEED Platinum Residential Tower Now Underway

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wedge, a sustainable new residential tower by Cox Developments in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada has commenced construction. The announcement comes after the development's recent Gold Nugget Grand Award win as the Best On-The-Boards Multifamily Community. The $50M (CAD) highly-lauded and highly-anticipated development is located at 952 Johnson St. and 1400 Vancouver St. in downtown Victoria. The Wedge will deliver artful, award-winning architecture, tailor-made for its specific downtown location.

"This is a gorgeous building. I cannot wait to see it built. It's going to be an exquisite addition." said Mayor Helps of Victoria, British Columbia at a City Council meeting on September 19, 2019. She (accurately) predicted, "I think there is award-winning potential here in terms of the design, and I think that when people walk down the street and walk past this building, they're really going to be in awe of what Victoria can deliver."

About The Wedge

The Wedge was inspired by the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. Featuring 93 residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom designs, every home in the 15-story tower is designed to feel like a corner unit with maximized views of water, mountains, and the city. Homes range from 460–1,481 square feet. Shared amenities include a tech center and underground parking. The highly sustainable development was designed to achieve LEED Platinum Certification, with numerous eco-friendly elements like water conservation, active on-site power generation, sustainable materials, natural ventilation, daylighting, and strategic sun control to name a few. The Wedge will also offer ground-floor commercial space. The development was designed by San Diego and Vancouver-based AVRP Skyport and is being built by Blackrete Builders Inc. Construction commenced August 1st 2020, and is anticipated to be complete early 2023.

Gold Nugget Grand Award Win

The Gold Nugget Awards is considered one of the most competitive and prestigious design competitions, which recognizes outstanding architectural design and planning achievements in more than 50 building categories. The Gold Nugget Awards is part of the annual PCBC® conference and trade show (formerly known as the Pacific Coast Builders Conference). This year's 57th annual competition elicited 575 entries from around the world. Grand Award winners were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on July 24, 2020.

Dan Cox, President with Cox Developments, states, "We approach every new project with the goal of creating the best building that can be built on that site. Design is of paramount importance to us. The Gold Nugget Award win is truly an honor because it recognizes our bold vision and validates that we have accomplished what we set out to achieve. The Wedge really is the best project for this site, and among the best designs in North America."

Solution-Based Design

The Wedge was designed to capture views to The Strait of Juan De Fuca while preserving a historic chapel on the same city block. Renowned Victoria architect John Di Castri designed the chapel in 1955, and an administration office was added in 1961. The Wedge features a unique angled eastern façade that will allow the historic mid-century modern chapel to remain surrounded by a garden. The tower's architectural character will also reflect the modern design of the chapel. Cox Developments is considering a hospitality-oriented use for the chapel moving forward.

Douglas H. Austin, FAIA, MAIBC, LEED AP, Chairman, Founder and CEO of AVRP Skyport, says, "Many times, the best architecture emerges when there are unique design challenges. These obstacles force designers to think creatively and find solutions for that specific development. Certainly, that was the case with The Wedge. Finding a way to preserve the historic chapel and maximize views of Victoria's natural beauty sparked the idea for the distinctive wedge-shaped design."

Cox Developments

Cox Developments is a well-established BC-based firm with projects in Victoria. At the company's core is a father-son partnership with fifty years' combined real estate experience. Cox Developments takes great care to create one-of-a-kind buildings that are not only physically beautiful, but that also offer a solution-oriented sensibility. The company never repeats a design formula, so that each building is custom-made for the community it serves. It must be efficient, built of high-quality products, and it must be beautiful. For more information, visit: www.coxdevelopments.ca.

About AVRP Skyport

AVRP Skyport strives to find and develop an original idea that drives the creative process for each project. Principals Douglas H. Austin, FAIA; Christopher T. Veum, AAIA, IIDA; and Randy Robbins, AIA, LEED AP represent award-wining portfolios inspiring developers and civic leaders to think beyond traditional boundaries, infusing each project with experiential community connections. For more information on the firm's Vancouver and San Diego offices, visit www.avrpstudios.com.

