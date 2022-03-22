Construction Company, Impetus, Launches 'Experience Growth' Campaign to Grow Team by 40% in 2022

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus, A Palmisano Company, today announced the launch of a major campaign to support aggressive company growth ambitions in both regional geographic locations and in new market sectors. In its ninth year of business, the company plans to add nearly 50 new jobs to its existing team of 180 personnel this year. This would represent a staffing growth of 40% by the end of 2022.

The company plans to leverage its unique culture and superior employee experience to attract the best talent in the industry, inviting prospective new members to learn how they can "Experience More" at Impetus. Focusing on an invigorating culture and investing in talent development, the employee experience team at Impetus guides an integrated staffing philosophy of inclusiveness, opportunity, and fun.

According to company founder, Wesley Palmisano, "We are growing and embarking on an exciting and significant path of national expansion. We brought more than 50 new team members on board in 2021, and we have the workload and ambitions on the docket to do the same this year. We are a different kind of company that's seeking to make a difference in our industry and the world around us, and we are excited to deliver in a big way this year on our mission to Break New Ground across multiple offices in the United States."

Impetus was established with a desire to challenge the status quo and build a better world, and the value placed on culture has always been one of the company's most unique benefits. In a recent employee survey, when asked why people love their job, the number one answer was culture and atmosphere. The Impetus employee experience team, leading a new approach to human resources, had a groundbreaking year connecting with the construction industry's future leaders by extending their 2021 University outreach beyond Louisiana to Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia as well. Investing in the future pipeline is a key component to the company's approach to growth.

Impetus' new or 'coming-soon' roles range from commercial building operations, infrastructure operations and corporate services to include employee experience, finance, marketing, prefabrication facilities, innovation, and risk management. These new roles include a mix of in-office and field positions. Many of these positions are already open and can be found at https://buildimpetus.com/careers/ .

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, Impetus has established itself as a top-level national player in construction services. With major awards from organizations that include Associated Builders & Contractors, among others, Impetus has been recognized by its industry peers for its innovation and the significant value it brings to project owners and partners. Building on the company's growth and success in the Greater New Orleans Region, Impetus recently opened an office in Nashville, TN. Please visit the company website to learn more at www.buildimpetus.com

