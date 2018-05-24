Construction Complete on Only Luxury High Rise Condominium Complex at Lake of the Ozarks

Breathtaking design and world-class resort-like amenities define the development. The Cypress features a state-of-the-art fitness center, an infinity pool at the tip of the peninsula, nine private cabanas, a dedicated dog area, an outdoor summer kitchen, and a manicured lawn with fire pits and entertaining areas throughout. Structured underground parking with access to two high-speed elevators means you don't have to use stairs to move between your car, your residence and the lake. The private marina provides boat slips that can accommodate personal watercrafts all the way up to vessels of more than 55 feet in length. Offering amenities for every member of the family, the Cypress has truly thought of it all.

"We are extremely pleased with the way The Cypress has turned out. Families looking for that home away from home will love this luxurious, low-maintenance option with the feel of a first-class resort. The steel and concrete structure with commercial grade doors and windows ensures that The Cypress will be here for families to enjoy for generations to come," says Jack Davis, a principal with Cypress at the Lake, Inc.

There are 61 residences ranging in size from roughly 2,000 square feet to expansive penthouse units with nearly 9,000 square feet of living area, with pricing starting in the high $200,000s. Each unit features floor-to-ceiling lakeside glass with an oversized lakeside balcony to provide unparalleled views of the water. In addition, there are a variety of finish packages available to meet every buyer's taste. Floorplans and specific pricing are available for viewing on the website. Private tours can be made by visiting www.cypressatthelake.com starting in just a few weeks.

About Cypress at the Lake, Inc.:

Cypress at the Lake, Inc. is a resort community development company based in St. Louis, MO. The principals of Cypress at the Lake, Inc. have worked in real estate acquisition, development, and construction for 40+ years, and have completed numerous commercial and resort developments spanning from the Midwest to southwest Florida.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-complete-on-only-luxury-high-rise-condominium-complex-at-lake-of-the-ozarks-300654610.html

SOURCE Cypress at the Lake, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cypressatthelake.com

