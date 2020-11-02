Construction Completed at Philadelphia's Top-rated Boutique Hotel

Please direct sales inquiries to: [email protected]. View the full listing here: www.AgentPHL.com.

About The Dwight D

As far as boutique hotels go in Philadelphia, there are no finer, more convenient accommodations in Philadelphia than those at The Dwight D Hotel and the newly completed Dwight D II - blending modern design with the highest standards of historic preservation. Located between Locust and Spruce Streets along South 16th, the location is unparalleled.

About Agent PHL

Agent PHL is Philadelphia's premier hybrid real estate sales agent, specializing in commercial and residential listings with a refined focus on new construction, multifamily investments and development. Powered by cutting-edge Compass tools and technology, Agent PHL is deeply rooted in Philadelphia's communities with industry-leading resources and connections in the city's top locations and particularly in its emerging submarkets. The pairing of contemporary marketing and old school brokering enable Agent PHL to continuously provide Class-A results for its clientele. The firm have achieved distinct recognition within the real estate marketplace and brokerage community in Philadelphia for conducting some of the most notable Qualified Opportunity Zone development transactions in recent years, along with top-producing achievements in both boutique multifamily and residential sales.

