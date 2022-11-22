Construction Dumper Market Size to Grow by USD 2.92 Billion, Global Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction dumper market size is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Construction Dumper Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Dumper Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global construction dumper market as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market, within the global capital goods market. The parent market covers a variety of product categories, including heavy-duty trucks, compact earthmoving equipment, heavy earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, road construction and compaction equipment, civil engineering equipment, concrete equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment. Growth of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks will be driven by factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased investments in construction projects, increasing commercial construction activities, increase in capital expenditure by governments on infrastructure, the revival of the mining industry, growing adoption of smart cities, and increase in adoption of green buildings.

Construction Dumper Market 2022-2026: Scope

The construction dumper market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the demand for fuel-efficient products as one of the prime trends in the construction dumper market growth during the next few years. Smart city development has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the impact of emission regulations might hamper market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Construction Dumper Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the construction dumper market, including AB Volvo, BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Daimler AG, Deere and Co., Hinduja Group Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kamaz Export, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, PACCAR Inc., SANY Group, and Volkswagen AG.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Construction Dumper Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Articulated Dump Trucks



Rigid Dump Trucks

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions - Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Construction Dumper Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction dumper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction dumper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction dumper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction dumper market vendors

Related Reports

Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing trend of construction equipment rentals is influencing the heavy construction equipment market growth. The global heavy construction equipment market has high penetration in the developed countries of Europe, MEA, and North America. This trend of renting heavy construction equipment is rapidly gaining momentum in developing countries as well.

Road Construction and Maintenance Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027: The emergence of smart cities is the primary trend in the market. Smart cities involve the integration of information and communication technology (ICT) and the adoption of the latest technologies. The emergence of smart cities leads to developments in functional areas such as transportation, traffic management, energy efficiency and sustainability, and governance.

Construction Dumper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Daimler AG, Deere and Co., Hinduja Group Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kamaz Export, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, PACCAR Inc., SANY Group, and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Articulated dump trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Articulated dump trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Articulated dump trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Articulated dump trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Articulated dump trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rigid dump trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rigid dump trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rigid dump trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rigid dump trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rigid dump trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 89: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 90: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 92: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 BEML Ltd.

Exhibit 94: BEML Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: BEML Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: BEML Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BEML Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 98: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Daimler AG

Exhibit 102: Daimler AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Daimler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Daimler AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Daimler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Daimler AG - Segment focus

10.7 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 107: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Hinduja Group Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Hinduja Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hinduja Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Hinduja Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Exhibit 120: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 129: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio