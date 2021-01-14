Construction Employers Association elects new officers and board members

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Employers Association (CEA), a Cleveland-based trade association representing the best in the Northeast Ohio construction industry since 1916, recently elected new officers and two new members to its board of directors.

Dominic Ozanne, Ozanne Construction, has been elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors. Turner Construction's Jason Jones is the immediate past chair. Tony DiGeronimo, Precision Environmental, will serve as vice chair, and Tari Rivera, Regency Construction Services as secretary. David Giorgi, Giorgi Interior Systems, will serve as treasurer. The new officers will serve two-year terms.

The two new board members are Rob DiGeronimo of Independence Excavating and Mark Panzica of Panzica Construction. Additionally, Jim Fox, The Great Lakes Construction Company, and Robert Dalrymple, Northcoast Concrete, are on the board's executive committee. CEA officers and board members are individuals who represent Northeast Ohio's construction industry.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and all CEA Members, I congratulate Chairman Ozanne and all of the newly elected officers and directors and thank them for their willingness to serve the industry," says CEA Chief Executive Officer Tim Linville, Esq.

CEA members are construction companies, specialty contractors, professional advisors, material and equipment suppliers, and trade associations - all of whom are among the best in the industry. Contractors, owners, developers and professional service providers lead, learn and improve the industry through their engagement with CEA.

"This is a unique time for our nation and for CEA, as the global economy and healthcare systems respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legacy of systemic racism, and the seditious insurrection and assault on our nation's capital," says Ozanne. "I am hopeful that we can work together to grow and improve our relationships with owners, unions, members, the public, and associated groups. I also hope that we can create new relationships within and outside of CEA to help the less fortunate members of the Greater Cleveland community consistent with the Association of General Contractors (AGC) of America Culture of Care initiative."

CEA is the voice of quality construction and operates on three basic principles: quality, integrity, and professionalism. Members gain a competitive advantage through a wide array of industry services, professional development offerings and networking events.

SOURCE Construction Employers Association

Related Links

https://www.ceacisp.org

