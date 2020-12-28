Construction Employers Association receives Equity Champion in Workforce Development Award

CLEVELAND, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2020 EOD (Equal Opportunity and Diversity) Annual Meeting earlier this month, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland awarded Construction Employers Association (CEA) with the Equity Champion in Workforce Development Award for their partnership on the Work NOW program.

The Urban League of Greater Cleveland (ULGC), a community based nonprofit organization, was established in 1917 in response to the needs of African American families migrating from the South to urban cities in the North.

This partnership between CEA and ULGC provides an opportunity to fill critically needed positions in the construction industry and create economic mobility.

"[CEA] were one of the first organizations to step up to the plate and work alongside us," says Marsha Mockbee, president and CEO of ULGC. "Not only did they provide the talent and human resources, they provided the financial resources to launch The Work NOW program."

Mockabee recognized both Tim Linville, CEO, and Glen Shumate, executive vice president, of CEA. CEA, a trade association, has represented the best in the Northeast Ohio construction industry since 1916. Contractors, owners, developers and professional service providers lead, learn and improve the industry by engaging with CEA.

Work NOW, created in 2016, seeks to develop a sustained workforce through employee and employer partnerships. The four-to-six week program, meeting Monday through Friday, recruits individuals interested in skilled trades.. It provides soft skills training, industry exposure, and case management. The employers partners, members of CEA, assist with interviews, host site visits, facilitate training sessions and identify ready to hire positions.

Supporters of the Work NOW program include Cuyahoga Community College, Dale Carnegie, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT-12), and The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

In 2019, 89 percent of Work NOW graduates obtained employment upon completion of the program and 75 percent were placed in construction employment positions earning $15 to $22/per hour.

"This is a strong, strong program," says Mockabee. "We look forward to more years of working together and making a difference."

Both Linville and Shumate accepted the award for CEA.

"Work NOW is an important program," said Shumate. "It helps to advance the industry and support employers such as Panzica, Precision Environmental, Great Lakes Construction, Regency Construction and others."

Linville, excited CEA is recognized for this important work, says, "We look forward to building on that success."

