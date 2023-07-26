Construction equipment market in Europe by application, product, and geography

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the construction equipment market in Europe estimates an incremental growth of USD 9.04 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing government infrastructure investments drive the growth of the construction equipment market in Europe. Large-scale infrastructure projects financed by the European Union (EU), along with different national governments are driving significant demand in the construction equipment market in Europe. Plans for the development of renewable energy projects, modernize urban areas, and enhance transportation networks have been made for these investments. Furthermore, the strict regulations pertaining to emissions and safety standards in Europe prompt the replacement and upgrade of outdated equipment with contemporary, more effective, and environmentally friendly construction equipment. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the construction equipment market in Europe during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe-Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AB Volvo, Atlas Copco UK, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Deere and Co., Kobe Steel Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group, Schaeffler AG, Sunward Intelligent Equipment Group, Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZEPPELIN GmbH are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

AB Volvo - The company offers construction equipment such as electric machines, wheeled excavators, compact excavators, articulated haulers, and rigid haulers.

Atlas Copco UK - The company offers construction equipment such as portable air compressors, electric mobile compressors, and medium air compressors.

Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers construction equipment such as excavators, backhoe loaders, electric rope shovels, and off-highway trucks.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Increasing demand for electric construction equipment is an emerging construction equipment market trend in Europe. Instead of conventional internal combustion engines, equipping electric construction equipment, such as excavators, loaders, and compactors becomes increasingly prevalent in the construction equipment market in Europe. For example, nations such as Norway push for the adoption of electric construction equipment and have set ambitious goals to ban the sales of fossil-fueled construction equipment by 2025. Thus, trends such as the growing demand for electric construction equipment will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The high cost associated with construction equipment challenges the growth of the market. Purchasing expensive construction equipment requires construction companies to invest a significant amount but they frequently face financial limitations. These limitations can restrict their ability to make investments to purchase new equipment, which can negatively impact the growth of the market. Furthermore, it is imperative to address the high costs associated with construction equipment in order to ensure the continued expansion and growth of the market in Europe. Hence, the high cost of construction equipment is a significant issue that can impede the development of the market during the forecast period.

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Construction Equipment Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial



Residential



Infrastructure

Product

Earthmoving Equipment



Material Handling Equipment



Concrete Equipment



Road Construction Equipment



Others

Geography

Europe

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to Europe's booming construction sector, construction equipment for commercial use has been in high demand. The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations fuels the demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction equipment in commercial applications. Hence, factors such as the use of electric-powered construction equipment, including electric excavators and loaders drive the growth of the commercial segment of the construction equipment segment during the forecast period.

Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the construction equipment market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction equipment market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the construction equipment market, vendors in Europe .

Construction Equipment Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.58 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Atlas Copco UK, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Deere and Co., Kobe Steel Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group, Schaeffler AG, Sunward Intelligent Equipment Group, Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZEPPELIN GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Construction equipment market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on construction equipment market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Concrete equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Concrete equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Concrete equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Concrete equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Concrete equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Road construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Road construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 74: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 76: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 100: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 101: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 102: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 103: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 104: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 105: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 106: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 107: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 108: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 109: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Atlas Copco UK

Exhibit 111: Atlas Copco UK - Overview



Exhibit 112: Atlas Copco UK - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Atlas Copco UK - Key news



Exhibit 114: Atlas Copco UK - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Atlas Copco UK - Segment focus

12.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 116: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 120: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 121: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 122: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 123: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.7 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 125: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 130: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Exhibit 137: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Kobe Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 153: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 158: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 161: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 SANY Group

Exhibit 162: SANY Group - Overview



Exhibit 163: SANY Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: SANY Group - Key offerings

12.17 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 165: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

