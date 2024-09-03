Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48 percent until FY30

According to the analysis by Maximize Market Research, the Construction Equipment Industry growth is supported by sustained demand for advanced machinery and technological innovations. This growth is boosted by strong infrastructure development, increased urbanization and rising investments in construction projects.

PUNE, India, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction equipment industry is set to grow intensely, with a projected growth of USD 263.80 billion over the next decade, reaching USD 194.10 billion by 2030. According to the MMR analysis, China, India, the US, and Indonesia are expected to contribute to 60% of the market's growth over the forecast period. This surge in construction activity is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the construction equipment market.

Massive government investments in large public infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, schools, and hospitals across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, are significantly boosting the Construction Equipment Market. Also, ongoing and planned smart city initiatives are driving spending on construction activities, increasing demand for advanced machinery and equipment to support these expansive projects.

Market Size in 2023 USD 194.10 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 263.80 Billion CAGR 4.48 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Segment Covered by Type by Power Output by Industries by Application by Region Key Market Drivers Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Rising Construction Activities Key Market Restrain High Initial Investment and Production Costs Key Market Opportunities Increasing Adoption of Electric and Autonomous Equipment in the Construction Industry Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

"Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Equipment Market: Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Equipment"

The global Construction Equipment Market is experiencing strong demand for technologically advanced machinery, driven by digitization, automation, safety, and sustainability. Digitization, through innovations such as telematics, provides actionable insights that enhance equipment efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Automation and operator assistance are paving the way toward fully autonomous machinery, improving productivity, and addressing complex tasks. Safety advancements, such as remote operation and advanced vision systems, are mitigating job site risks. Also, the surge in market demand for sustainable power solutions, including battery-electric, hydrogen, and alternative fuels, is supporting the industry's transition to greener practices. This growing focus on sustainable technology, coupled with increased government investments and a booming construction industry projected to grow by USD 263.80 billion by 2030 is influencing market supply dynamics. These trends are driving the construction equipment market towards smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions.

Construction Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The Construction Equipment Market is segmented by Type, Power Output, Industries and Application. The Industry segment includes Oil & Gas Infrastructure, Forestry & Agricultural, Manufacturing, Military and Mining. The Infrastructure segment dominated the Industries segment of the Construction Equipment Market in the year 2023 due to increased investments in public works, urban development, and transportation projects. These large-scale projects drive high demand for heavy machinery and advanced equipment, surpassing other sectors in terms of expenditure and growth, reflecting the sector's critical role in economic development.

Asia Pacific Construction Boom Drives Growth in the Equipment Market

The Asia Pacific construction industry is driving the growth in the region's construction equipment market, with an estimated USD 263.80 billion of output in 2030, accounting for 45% of the global sector. This trend is expected to continue, with the region projected to contribute nearly half of the global construction industry by the end of the decade.

Major infrastructure projects across the Asia Pacific are key contributors to this growth. Landmark developments such as Singapore's Gaia Timber Building, China's Suzhou Zhongnan Centre, and India's Navi Mumbai International Airport are leading the charge. These projects, along with sustainable initiatives such as Vietnam's Hanoi Pilot Metro Line and China's UHV Transmission Channel, demonstrate the region's commitment to advanced and eco-friendly construction practices. The emphasis on renewable energy, highlighted by Kazakhstan's 1GW wind energy project, and expansive urban developments including Tokyo's Azabudai Hills, bolster the demand for construction equipment. As urbanization and infrastructure investment intensify, the Asia Pacific region continues a crucial market for construction equipment, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the industry.

Construction Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Type

Loader Crane Forklift Excavator Dozer Others

By Power Output

<100 HP 101–200 HP 201–400 HP >400 HP

By Industries

Oil & Gas Infrastructure Forestry & Agricultural Manufacturing Military Mining

By Application

Transportation Excavation & Demolition Heavy Lifting Tunneling Material Handling Recycling & Waste Management

Construction Equipment Market: Top key players

Caterpillar Inc. ( USA ) Komatsu Ltd. ( Japan ) Volvo Construction Equipment ( Sweden ) Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Japan ) Deere & Company (John Deere) ( USA ) Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd ( China ) Liebherr Group ( Switzerland ) CNH Industrial N.V. ( United Kingdom ) XCMG Group ( China ) Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. ( South Korea ) Terex Corporation ( USA ) JCB (J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.) ( United Kingdom ) Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. ( South Korea ) Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ( China ) Manitou Group ( France )

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Construction Equipment market, combining both quantitative and qualitative insights. It covers segment analysis, current trends, market dynamics, challenges, and forecasts for the industry from 2024 to 2030.

Utilizing Porter's Five Forces framework, the report examines the power of buyers and suppliers, supporting stakeholders in making informed decisions and strengthening supplier-buyer relationships.

A detailed look at market segmentation covers key opportunities within the Construction Equipment sector.

Major countries within each region are mapped according to their revenue contributions, highlighting their impact on the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

