Construction Equipment Market Size in APAC to Grow by 5.09%, Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

Feb 13, 2023, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction equipment market size in APAC is forecast to increase by USD 19,239.15 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.09%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased investment in infrastructure, an increase in the number of smart cities, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities.
The market is segmented by product (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, concrete and road construction equipment, and other equipment) and application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure).
Segmentation by product (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, concrete and road construction equipment, and other equipment)
- Earthmoving equipment: The market share growth by the earthmoving equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The earthmoving equipment segment includes various types of mobile and power-propelled vehicles which are used for excavation, earthmoving, and landscaping. The equipment included in this segment are excavators, loaders, dozers, and motor graders. The growth in the infrastructure industry due to increased investment by the government and private sectors is expected to drive the demand for earthmoving equipment and provide opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Epiroc AB, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., XCMG Group, and Atlas Copco AB
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this construction equipment market in the APAC report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction equipment market in APAC between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the construction equipment market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the construction equipment market in APAC vendors
|
Construction Equipment Market In APAC Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
162
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 19239.15 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC
|
Key countries
|
China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Epiroc AB, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., XCMG Group, and Atlas Copco AB
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on APAC: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Construction equipment market in APAC 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Construction equipment market in APAC 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Concrete and road construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Concrete and road construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Other equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Other equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 97: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AB Volvo
- Exhibit 99: AB Volvo - Overview
- Exhibit 100: AB Volvo - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: AB Volvo - Key news
- Exhibit 102: AB Volvo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: AB Volvo - Segment focus
- 12.4 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 CNH Industrial NV
- Exhibit 108: CNH Industrial NV - Overview
- Exhibit 109: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: CNH Industrial NV - Key news
- Exhibit 111: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus
- 12.6 Deere and Co.
- Exhibit 113: Deere and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Deere and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Deere and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Doosan Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Doosan Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Doosan Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Epiroc AB
- Exhibit 122: Epiroc AB - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Epiroc AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Epiroc AB - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Epiroc AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Epiroc AB - Segment focus
- 12.9 Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Komatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Kubota Corp.
- Exhibit 146: Kubota Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Kubota Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Kubota Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Liebherr International AG
- Exhibit 151: Liebherr International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Liebherr International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings
- 12.16 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 XCMG Group
- Exhibit 158: XCMG Group - Overview
- Exhibit 159: XCMG Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: XCMG Group - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 166: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations
