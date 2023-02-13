Construction Equipment Market Size in APAC to Grow by 5.09%, Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction equipment market size in APAC is forecast to increase by USD 19,239.15 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.09%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased investment in infrastructure, an increase in the number of smart cities, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled APAC Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by product (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, concrete and road construction equipment, and other equipment) and application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure).

Segmentation by product (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, concrete and road construction equipment, and other equipment)

Earthmoving equipment: The market share growth by the earthmoving equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The earthmoving equipment segment includes various types of mobile and power-propelled vehicles which are used for excavation, earthmoving, and landscaping. The equipment included in this segment are excavators, loaders, dozers, and motor graders. The growth in the infrastructure industry due to increased investment by the government and private sectors is expected to drive the demand for earthmoving equipment and provide opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Epiroc AB, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., XCMG Group, and Atlas Copco AB

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this construction equipment market in the APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction equipment market in APAC between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the construction equipment market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the construction equipment market in APAC vendors

Construction Equipment Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19239.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC Key countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Epiroc AB, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., XCMG Group, and Atlas Copco AB Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on APAC: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Construction equipment market in APAC 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Construction equipment market in APAC 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Earthmoving equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Concrete and road construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Concrete and road construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Other equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Other equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 97: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 99: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 100: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 101: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 102: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 104: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 108: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 109: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 111: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 113: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 118: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Epiroc AB

Exhibit 122: Epiroc AB - Overview



Exhibit 123: Epiroc AB - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Epiroc AB - Key news



Exhibit 125: Epiroc AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Epiroc AB - Segment focus

12.9 Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Exhibit 138: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 146: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 151: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 152: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 154: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

12.16 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 XCMG Group

Exhibit 158: XCMG Group - Overview



Exhibit 159: XCMG Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: XCMG Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

