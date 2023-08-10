Construction equipment market to grow by USD 3,818.92 million from 2022 to 2027; Expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3,818.92 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. The emergence of smart cities is an emerging construction equipment market trend. Integration of information and communication as well as the adoption of the latest technologies are required by smart cities for effective management of operations. Developments in functional areas such as transportation, traffic management, energy efficiency, and sustainability, and governance are led by the emergence of smart cities. For instance, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has created a collaborative platform to strengthen the vision of smart city projects. Hence, such trends fuel the construction equipment market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027

Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our construction equipment market report covers the following areas:

Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027: SegmentationConstruction Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Owned Equipment



Rented Equipment



Leased Equipment

Application

Commercial



Residential



Infrastructure

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the owned equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. The owned equipment segment includes machines that are owned by construction companies, contractors, and other stakeholders, which are used for various construction activities, such as excavation, transportation, lifting, and material handling. Various construction companies and contractors prefer to own their machines instead of renting them to save costs. Hence, such factors boost the segment of the construction equipment market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report!

Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Driver - Expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities

The expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities drive the construction equipment market growth. Market vendors focus on expanding their production capabilities to cater to the growing demand for construction equipment globally. Furthermore, an increase in production capacity helps companies cater to the demands of customers across the world, and thus, they invest in expansion projects.

Moreover, manufacturers in the construction industry focus on providing convenient services to their consumers. They are also expanding their manufacturing capabilities for easy maintenance and repair, which will help them differentiate themselves from their rivals and increase revenue growth in the long run. Hence, such factors boost the construction equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge - Stringent regulations on the construction industry

Stringent regulations on the construction industry challenge the construction equipment market growth. Various countries focus on combating climate change and are making manufacturing and construction processes cleaner and greener. This compels environmental bodies across the world to come up with stringent emission regulations for factories, production facilities, waste management, machinery, and equipment.

Furthermore, the need to comply with new and strict emission regulations introduced by various countries adversely affects the profit margins of various construction equipment manufacturers. Hence, such challenges impede the construction equipment market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Construction Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitou BF SA, SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Construction Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers construction equipment such as articulated trucks and asphalt pavers.

The company offers construction equipment such as articulated trucks and asphalt pavers. CNH Industrial NV - The company offers construction equipment such as backhoe loaders and crawler dozers.

The company offers construction equipment such as backhoe loaders and crawler dozers. Deere and Co. - The company offers construction equipment such as large excavators.

Construction Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The modular construction market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,641.62 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), and type (permanent and relocatable). Robust infrastructure development is the key driver boosting the growth of the US modular construction market.

The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased investment in infrastructure is notably driving the market growth.

Construction Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,818.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitou BF SA, SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Terex Corp., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global construction equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global construction equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Owned equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Owned equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Owned equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Owned equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Owned equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rented equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Rented equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rented equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Rented equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Rented equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Leased equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Leased equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Leased equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Leased equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Leased equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 119: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 123: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.5 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 128: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Doosan Corp.

Exhibit 133: Doosan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Doosan Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Escorts Kubota Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Escorts Kubota Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Escorts Kubota Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Escorts Kubota Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Escorts Kubota Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Exhibit 147: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kobe Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 159: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 162: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Manitou BF SA

Exhibit 163: Manitou BF SA - Overview



Exhibit 164: Manitou BF SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Manitou BF SA - Key offerings

12.15 SANY Group

Exhibit 166: SANY Group - Overview



Exhibit 167: SANY Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: SANY Group - Key offerings

12.16 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 172: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio