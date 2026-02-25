Construction Equipment Market to Reach USD 267.7 Billion by 2032 on the Back of Infrastructure and Urban Expansion - Credence Research Inc

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Equipment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025 – 2032" report has been added to the offering of Credence Research Inc.

The Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 161.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 267.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, and accelerating demand for modern, fuel-efficient, and connected machinery.

Scope & Segmentation – Construction Equipment Market

The report delivers detailed market estimates and forecasts for 2025–2032, analyzing demand by product type, propulsion, application, end use, and region. It evaluates the impact of infrastructure pipelines, technology upgrades, emission regulations, and rental trends.

By Product

Earthmoving & road-building equipment

Material handling and cranes

Concrete equipment

By Propulsion

Diesel

CNG/LNG

Electric

By Application

Residential construction

Commercial construction

Industrial construction

Mining & quarrying

By End Use

Construction Companies

Mining Operators

Rental Companies

Government & Municipalities

Industrial Users

By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with detailed country-level coverage for major markets.

Key Attributes

Historical Period: 2020–2023

2020–2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2025–2032

2025–2032 Construction Equipment Market Size 2024: USD 161.4 Billion

USD 161.4 Billion Construction Equipment Market Size 2032: USD 267.7 Billion

USD 267.7 Billion Construction Equipment Market CAGR: 6.53%



Request your sample report today and start making informed decisions powered by Credence Research Inc. https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-equipment-market

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Earthmoving and road-building equipment dominated in 2024 with XX% share, reflecting strong demand for excavators, loaders, and graders. Large transport corridors, highways, and urban development schemes drive this dominance. Governments invest heavily in roads and logistics networks, raising the need for high-capacity machines that lift productivity on job sites. Material handling equipment and cranes also secured a sizable share, supported by industrial facility expansions and logistics hub development. Concrete equipment is gaining traction as high-rise and commercial construction activity continues to grow worldwide.

By Propulsion

Diesel-powered equipment remained the leading propulsion type in 2024, with XX% share, thanks to high torque output and reliability in heavy-duty work. Widespread fueling infrastructure and proven performance in mining, roadbuilding, and remote locations continue to support diesel fleets. Electric equipment, though smaller in share, is expanding quickly as emission rules tighten and battery technologies improve. CNG/LNG equipment secured a modest share as contractors explore lower-emission, cost-efficient alternatives, particularly in regions with supportive fuel policies.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Infrastructure Development and Urban Expansion

Infrastructure investments continue to accelerate worldwide. Large road, rail, port, and energy projects require extensive fleets of earthmoving, material-handling, and road-building machines. Governments in emerging markets advance mega-projects and smart city plans, while developed economies upgrade aging infrastructure. Urbanization pushes cities to expand housing, transport, and public utilities. This dynamic creates consistent opportunities for OEMs and rental providers supplying high-productivity equipment.

Technological Advancements and Equipment Modernization

Automation, digital monitoring, and telematics are transforming how construction fleets are used and maintained. Contractors adopt connected machines that enhance fuel efficiency, uptime, and jobsite visibility through predictive maintenance and real-time tracking. Hybrid and electric models gain traction as emission regulations tighten and customers focus on total cost of ownership. These developments drive modernization, boosting demand for next-generation excavators, loaders, compact equipment, and cranes.

Key Trends & Opportunities

Electrification and Low-Emission Equipment Adoption

The shift toward sustainable construction practices is accelerating the use of electric and hybrid machines. Contractors seek quieter, emission-free equipment for urban areas and indoor work, while governments encourage green technology adoption. Progress in batteries, charging, and powertrains enables electric excavators, loaders, and compact machines to move toward mainstream deployment. OEMs can differentiate with modular battery systems, fast charging, and lower operating costs, positioning low-emission equipment as a major future growth lever.

Key Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

Fluctuations in steel, aluminum, and key components place pressure on OEM cost structures. Global supply chain disruptions, including shipping delays and parts shortages, complicate production planning and raise lead times. Geopolitical tensions and logistics constraints can inflate freight costs and impact availability of engines, hydraulics, and semiconductors. Manufacturers must balance price increases with competitiveness, especially in price-sensitive markets. These factors can slow deliveries and hinder large fleet replacement cycles.

Regional Analysis

North America held a 27% share in 2024, supported by major infrastructure modernization across transportation, energy, and urban redevelopment. The U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act stimulates demand for earthmoving, material-handling, and road-building equipment. Contractors in the region adopt telematics, automation, and cleaner engines to boost productivity and meet emission rules. Canada contributes through steady residential and commercial building activity. Combined, these factors sustain high demand for advanced construction machinery.

Europe accounted for 22% of the market in 2024. Strict emission standards and strong sustainability agendas are accelerating adoption of electric and hybrid construction equipment. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. continue upgrading transport corridors, renewable energy assets, and public infrastructure. Strong OEM presence and innovation in automation, telematics, and compact equipment support regional growth. Green construction policies and urban density favor quieter, low-emission, and space-efficient machines.

Market Segmentations

By Product

Earthmoving & road-building equipment

Material handling and cranes

Concrete equipment

By Propulsion

Diesel

CNG/LNG

Electric

By Application

Residential construction

Commercial construction

Industrial construction

Mining & quarrying

By End Use

Construction Companies

Mining Operators

Rental Companies

Government & Municipalities

Industrial Users

By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (with full country breakdowns).

Competitive Landscape

The Construction Equipment Market features major global players including

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

Sany

Liebherr

Doosan

Terex

These companies compete on technological innovation, product reliability, and service reach. Leading OEMs expand portfolios with fuel-efficient and electric models to meet regulatory and operational requirements. Investments in automation, telematics, and autonomous solutions strengthen their value propositions. Rental fleet development, after-sales support, and localized manufacturing capabilities are critical tools for retaining customers and defending market share across construction, mining, industrial, and municipal applications.

Recent Developments

In February 2026, Volvo Construction Equipment completed its acquisition of Swecon, bringing Swecon's sales, service, rental, and aftermarket operations (and associated facilities and employees) into Volvo CE's retail network across key European markets.

In January 2025, JCB said licensing authorities approved its hydrogen combustion engine for commercial use in machines, marking a milestone toward hydrogen-powered construction equipment commercialization.

In April 2025, Caterpillar previewed the new Cat 775 off-highway truck at bauma 2025 and said the next-generation 65‑tonne payload design is engineered to enable fully autonomous capabilities in the future.

Report Coverage

The research report offers an in-depth analysis based on Product, Propulsion, Application, End Use, and Region. It profiles leading players, highlighting their business models, product offerings, investments, revenue streams, and key applications. It also examines the competitive environment, SWOT positions, major trends, and the main drivers and restraints shaping the market.

The report explores market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and technological advances transforming construction equipment. It assesses the influence of macroeconomic factors and global shocks on demand. Finally, it provides strategic recommendations for new entrants and established companies navigating the Construction Equipment Market.

Browse Complete Report Originally Published by Credence Research - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-equipment-market

Related Reports –

Brazil Modular Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/brazil-modular-construction-market

Building Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/buildings-construction-market

Single-family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/single-family-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-market

Southern Africa Construction Equipment Rental Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/southern-africa-construction-equipment-rental-market

Construction Stones Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-stones-market

Portugal Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/portugal-construction-market

PMMA Market For Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/pmma-market-for-construction-market

Swimming Pool Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/swimming-pool-construction-market

Construction 4.0 Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-4-0-market

Polysulfide Construction Sealant Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/polysulfide-construction-sealant-market

Construction Robots Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-robots-market

Modular Construction Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/modular-construction-market

Construction Equipment Rental Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-equipment-rental-market

About Us

Credence Research Inc is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It delivers deep market insights, quantitative analysis, and strategic guidance to business leaders, investors, governments, NGOs, and non-profit groups worldwide. The company helps organizations evaluate markets, understand trends, reduce risk, and make data-driven decisions that support growth and competitive strategy. Credence Research is known for rigorous research methods and comprehensive analytics.

The firm produces detailed reports covering market size, forecasts, growth drivers, trends, and competitive landscapes across many industries. Each report often includes frameworks like PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces to give a complete view of market dynamics and future potential. Credence Research also provides tailored consulting services, due diligence support, go-to-market planning, and pre-IPO research to strengthen client strategies and investment narratives. Its insights come from both primary and secondary research, expert interviews, and advanced data modelling. The firm's client base spans Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East/Africa.

To find out more, visit www.credenceresearch.com or follow us on X.com, LinkedIn and Facebook

Contact Us

Credence Research Inc,

Tower C-1105, S 25,

Akash Tower,

Vishal Nagar,

Pimple Nilakh, Haveli,

Pune – 411027, India

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562161/5823853/Credence_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Credence Research Inc.