Construction equipment rental market size to grow at a CAGR oF 5.17% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by Aktio Corp. and Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction equipment rental market size is forecast to increase by USD 31,466.43 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.17%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 88,840.06 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased investment in infrastructure, high initial investment and maintenance costs, and increasing penetration of rental equipment. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aktio Corp., Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd., Briggs Equipment, Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Oy, Finning International Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., HSS ProService Ltd., Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Kwipped Inc., LGH, Loxam, Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., Sarens NV, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, Titan Machinery, United Rentals Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, and Komatsu Ltd.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the construction equipment rental market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by application (ECRCE and MHE), type (ICE and electric), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

ECRCE

The market share growth by the ECRCE segment will be significant during the forecast period. The earthmoving, concrete, and road construction equipment (ECRCE) is designed to transport or excavate significant amounts of soil. Dozers, excavators, loaders, and motor graders are some of the main parts of the ECRCE segment. They are used to move, carry or dig up materials. The growing investments to upgrade the government and private infrastructure are providing excellent growth possibilities for vendors in the earthmoving equipment rental segment.

Related Reports:

The heavy construction equipment market is projected to grow by USD 46.09 billion with a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the heavy construction equipment market segmentation by type (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The used construction machinery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.33 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (crane, excavator, material handling equipment, and others), application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this construction equipment rental market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction equipment rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the construction equipment rental market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction equipment rental industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment rental market vendors

Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,466.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aktio Corp., Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd., Briggs Equipment, Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Oy, Finning International Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., HSS ProService Ltd., Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Kwipped Inc., LGH, Loxam, Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., Sarens NV, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, Titan Machinery, United Rentals Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, and Komatsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global construction equipment rental market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global construction equipment rental market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on ECRCE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on ECRCE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 MHE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on MHE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on MHE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on MHE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on MHE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on ICE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on ICE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Briggs Equipment

Exhibit 111: Briggs Equipment - Overview



Exhibit 112: Briggs Equipment - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Briggs Equipment - Key offerings

12.5 Byrne Equipment Rental

Exhibit 114: Byrne Equipment Rental - Overview



Exhibit 115: Byrne Equipment Rental - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Byrne Equipment Rental - Key offerings

12.6 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 117: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cramo Oy

Exhibit 121: Cramo Oy - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cramo Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cramo Oy - Key offerings

12.8 Finning International Inc.

Exhibit 124: Finning International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Finning International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Finning International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Finning International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Herc Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 128: Herc Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Herc Rentals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 HSS ProService Ltd.

Exhibit 131: HSS ProService Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: HSS ProService Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: HSS ProService Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kanamoto Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Kanamoto Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kanamoto Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Kanamoto Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Kanamoto Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 143: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 146: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Loxam

Exhibit 147: Loxam - Overview



Exhibit 148: Loxam - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Loxam - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Loxam - Segment focus

12.15 Sarens NV

Exhibit 151: Sarens NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sarens NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Sarens NV - Key offerings

12.16 Titan Machinery

Exhibit 154: Titan Machinery - Overview



Exhibit 155: Titan Machinery - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Titan Machinery - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Titan Machinery - Segment focus

12.17 United Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 158: United Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: United Rentals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio