Construction Equipment Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 28.86 Billion from 2019-2024, Pricing Analysis, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, and Market Trends & Developments

The increased investment in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global construction equipment rental market.

The growth in the adoption of automation will fuel the global construction equipment rental market growth.

The brexit to impact end-user industries is a major challenge for the global construction equipment rental market growth.

Some of the Top Players of the Construction Equipment Rental Market:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cramo Plc

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

Jungheinrich AG

KION GROUP AG

Komatsu Ltd.

LOXAM SAS

Sarens Bestuur NV

Toyota Industries Corp.

United Rentals Inc.

The construction equipment rental market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing the products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Split by Product

ECRCE



MHE

Construction Equipment Rental Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

What was the size of the global construction equipment rental industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global construction equipment rental industry in 2024?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction equipment rental industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global construction equipment rental market?

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the construction equipment rental market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the construction equipment rental market includes – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound Logistics, Marketing and Sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused disruption in the construction equipment rental market in North America owing to a halt in construction activities due to mass lockdown imposed by governments of the region. Also, shortage of manpower and finances to keep construction projects running. However, the lifting of lockdowns has let resuming of construction projects which will help the market to recover during the forecast.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 28.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 17: ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: ECRCE - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 MHE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 19: MHE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: MHE - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 43: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Caterpillar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cramo Plc

Exhibit 48: Cramo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 49: Cramo Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Cramo Plc - Key news



Exhibit 51: Cramo Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Herc Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 52: Herc Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Herc Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Jungheinrich AG

Exhibit 55: Jungheinrich AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: Jungheinrich AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Jungheinrich AG - Key news



Exhibit 58: Jungheinrich AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Jungheinrich AG - Segment focus

10.7 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 60: KION GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: KION GROUP AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

10.8 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Loxam

Exhibit 68: Loxam - Overview



Exhibit 69: Loxam - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Loxam - Key news



Exhibit 71: Loxam - Key offerings

10.10 Sarens NV

Exhibit 72: Sarens NV - Overview



Exhibit 73: Sarens NV - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Sarens NV - Key news



Exhibit 75: Sarens NV - Key offerings

10.11 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 76: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 United Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 80: United Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

