Construction Equipment Rental Services Market to Reach $230.3 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the construction equipment rental services market is primarily driven by the increasing cost of purchasing new construction machinery, prompting companies to opt for rental solutions. This approach allows contractors to access the latest equipment without heavy capital investment, ensuring operational efficiency and flexibility.

WILMINGTON, Del. , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Equipment Rental Services Market by Construction Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete and Road Construction Equipment, Crane and Lifting Equipment, Drilling, Piling and Mining Equipment, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Mode of Operation (Self-service, Dry lease, Wet lease): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the construction equipment rental services market was valued at $97.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $230.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rising infrastructure development projects worldwide, especially in emerging economies, further fuel the demand for rental services. In addition, technological advancements in construction machinery and the growing emphasis on reducing ownership costs contribute to market expansion. Seasonal demand fluctuations and short-term project requirements also encourage equipment rental, making it a preferred choice across various construction segments.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 the The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly disrupted the global construction equipment rental services market by triggering sharp increases in fuel and raw material costs, creating severe supply chain bottlenecks, and delaying major construction projects worldwide. With both countries being key exporters of metals like steel and aluminum, the conflict has led to material shortages and price surges, affecting equipment production and availability. Shipping restrictions and airspace closures have further strained global logistics, making it harder for rental companies to procure or deliver machinery on time.

Uncertainty surrounding project timelines and economic instability has caused many infrastructure developments in Europe and neighboring regions to pause or slow down, reducing demand for rental services. Rental companies are now grappling with equipment scarcity, increased maintenance costs, and the need to revise rental agreements with escalation clauses. This volatile landscape is reshaping rental strategies and pushing providers to seek alternative sourcing and fleet management solutions to stay competitive.

The Earthmoving Equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of construction equipment type, the earthmoving equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global construction equipment rental services market revenue. This is due to the widespread use of earthmoving equipment in large-scale infrastructure, mining, and road construction projects, driven by increase in urbanization and demand for efficient land development solutions. However, the drilling, pilling, and mining equipment segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2034, driven by its essential role in resource extraction and deep foundation work across expanding mining and infrastructure development projects globally.

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global construction equipment rental services market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the rising number of commercial infrastructure projects, including offices, malls, and industrial parks, which require diverse, high-performance equipment for efficient construction within tight project timelines. However, the industrial segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to the increase in adoption of rental equipment in manufacturing, energy, and heavy industries to reduce capital expenditure, improve operational flexibility, and support ongoing expansion and modernization efforts.

The dry lease segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of mode of operation, the dry lease segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Construction Equipment Rental Services market revenue. This is driven by the cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility offered by dry leases, allowing contractors to use their own operators and reduce dependency on third-party labor for equipment handling. However, the wet lease segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to the growing preference for bundled services that include both equipment and skilled operators, reducing operational risks and ensuring higher efficiency, especially in complex or large-scale construction projects.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, Asia-pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-third of the global Construction Equipment Rental Services market revenue. This is due to rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing government investments in smart cities and transportation projects across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, driving strong rental equipment demand. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034, This growth is primarily driven by rising infrastructure renovation projects, adoption of advanced construction technologies, and increasing demand for flexible equipment solutions to reduce capital expenditure across the U.S. and Canada.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Construction Equipment Rental Services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

