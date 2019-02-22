Construction Financing for Walnut Creek Apartments Arranged by Walker & Dunlop

Capital Markets Managing Directors Kevin O'Grady and Eric McGlynn led the Walker & Dunlop team, which arranged the financing on behalf of the developer, Florida-based Rescore Property Corp., a private REIT founded by Arthur Falcone, Tony Avila, and Bill Powers, and their local partner, Align Real Estate. Drawing from their broad network of capital providers, O'Grady and McGlynn identified Barings LLC as the developer's ideal partner for the senior financing. The nonrecourse loan represented 80 percent of the total project cost.

The Rise Walnut Creek is the seventh construction loan that the Walker & Dunlop team has sourced for Rescore's 'Rise' product line, which features contemporary design and innovative amenities. Once complete, the six-story building will include 10,577 square-feet of retail space, luxury amenities, and a residential lobby with controlled access to the units. Averaging 754 square feet, 20 of the 97 apartment units are designated for short-term rentals. The project will also include two levels of dedicated basement parking.

Said McGlynn, "Rise Walnut Creek is a creative project that satisfied the city's desire for more short-term stay units, which are in very limited supply, as well as Rescore's desire to deliver luxury residential in the high barrier-to-entry, dynamic downtown Walnut Creek market."

Based in Miami, Florida, O'Grady and McGlynn have been active in structuring nonrecourse construction loans nationwide for apartments, condominiums, hotels and mixed-use properties. The team also focuses on identifying providers of equity, structured debt, and portfolio financing for developers and value-add owners and operators. As a team, they have closed over $16 billion in debt and equity transactions.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily space; the firm ranked #2 with Fannie Mae for multifamily lending in 2018 and was also ranked as a top-five multifamily lender with Freddie Mac and HUD. The company completed $8.6 billion in brokered loan originations with over 235 different capital providers in 2018, a 17 percent increase from 2017. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's financing capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

