Construction Firm F.H. Paschen Receives the Building Design and Construction Award for the Fairfax County Salt Domes

County of Fairfax, Virginia awarded F.H. Paschen the Award of Excellence for the Building Design and Construction.

F.H. Paschen is accustomed to building critical infrastructure in and around Fairfax County, completing the construction of nine escalator canopies for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), community and government centers in Loudoun County, and several upgrades and renovations to local schools and park districts.

The Award of Excellence was presented at a virtual award ceremony on Friday, April 9th.

ABOUT F.H. PASCHEN:

F.H. Paschen is a general contractor and construction manager with over 110 years of experience in the construction industry, serving both public and private customers and clients across the country. Our portfolio includes new building projects and multifaceted renovations for municipal facilities, educational facilities, transit facilities, aviation, highway transportation, maintenance facilities, industrial/utility facilities, corporate facilities, and water treatment plants. We are committed to building strong relationships with diverse businesses and engaging the communities we serve with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, D.C., Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, and Lafayette.

