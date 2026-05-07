Construction Firms Risk Costly Robotics Missteps Without Workforce-First Strategies, Advises Info-Tech Research Group

Labor shortages, thin margins, and rising project complexity are pushing construction firms to evaluate robotics as a practical workforce strategy. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Prioritize and Implement Construction Robotics to Support Your Workforce, outlines a structured approach to help leaders map business capabilities, assess readiness, and prioritize robotics use cases that can deliver measurable value without creating fragmented or misaligned investments.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Construction firms are under mounting pressure to accelerate project delivery, improve productivity, and support an aging workforce while operating in a low-margin environment. To help organizations evaluate robotics opportunities with greater discipline, Info-Tech Research Group has recently published its blueprint, Prioritize and Implement Construction Robotics to Support Your Workforce, a practical resource that provides a three-phase framework for aligning robotics investments with business priorities, workforce needs, and measurable outcomes.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Approach to Construction Robotics Adoption (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The global IT research and advisory firm's resource highlights that robotics adoption can help address persistent challenges across the construction industry, including labor shortages, productivity constraints, project complexity, safety requirements, and sustainability demands. However, Info-Tech's findings also show that organizations often struggle to move beyond interest or isolated projects when decision-making is fragmented, ROI expectations are unclear, and internal readiness has not been addressed.

"Robotics are redefining what is possible on the jobsite, but the real opportunity lies in how organizations integrate these technologies with their people and processes," says Michael Adams, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Construction leaders need to understand where their operational pain points are, which use cases can support the workforce, and whether the organization is ready to scale adoption. A structured, human-centric approach today will be best positioned to turn robotics from an isolated experiment into long-term value and a competitive edge."

Info-Tech's Approach to Construction Robotics Adoption

While interest in construction robotics continues to grow, many organizations face uncertainty about where to begin, which solutions to prioritize, and how to measure success. Info-Tech's blueprint explains that firms must cut through market hype and evaluate robotic investments through a business-first lens, ensuring that selected use cases are tied to capability gaps, workforce needs, and strategic value drivers.

The Prioritize and Implement Construction Robotics to Support Your Workforce blueprint outlines a three-step framework to help construction and technology leaders move from exploration to prioritized action:

Step 1: Map Capabilities and Identify Pain Points

CIOs, IT leaders, project managers, and business stakeholders assess core construction capabilities to identify operational gaps, inefficiencies, and areas where robotics or operational technology could improve performance. This step helps ensure investments are connected to business outcomes such as productivity, safety, cost control, and project delivery.

Step 2: Evaluate and Align Robotics Use Cases

Leaders review potential robotics use cases and map them to the specific pain points identified in the capability assessment. By connecting robotics opportunities to business drivers and success metrics, organizations can better determine which use cases are most relevant to their needs.

Step 3: Prioritize and Execute High-Value Initiatives

Senior leadership and cross-functional stakeholders evaluate candidate robotics initiatives using business value and feasibility criteria. This prioritization process helps organizations focus on use cases with the strongest strategic fit, readiness, and execution potential.

The firm's Prioritize and Implement Construction Robotics to Support Your Workforce blueprint emphasizes that robotics adoption should support the workforce and not replace it. By taking a structured approach to capability mapping, use case evaluation, and prioritization, construction firms can reduce risk, improve cross-functional alignment, and focus investment on robotics initiatives that are most likely to deliver measurable results.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Michael Adams, and access to the complete Prioritize and Implement Construction Robotics to Support Your Workforce blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech, enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group