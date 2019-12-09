Construction For Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino Reaches Halfway Mark, Speeds Toward December 2020 Opening

"Reaching this milestone for Circa would not be possible without our incredible partners and construction team," said Stevens. "Today we not only celebrate this exciting moment in Circa's journey, but those who have helped us bring the project to life. I'm proud to deliver something completely new to the Las Vegas experience and can't wait to open our doors a year from now for everyone to enjoy it."

Located on the iconic Fremont Street Experience, Circa will honor the timeless spirit of Las Vegas while leading the charge for a bold new era with game-changing offerings. The spectacular 1.25 million-square-foot, 777-room property will stand as the tallest structure north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Merging old-school Vegas hospitality with cutting-edge design and technology, Circa will feature first-class amenities, non-stop entertainment, advanced hotel technology and attentive customer service. Circa's offerings will include the following:

World's Largest Sportsbook – Operated by Stevens' sports betting venture Circa Sports, the resort's centerpiece will deliver the best sports-watching experience in Vegas and beyond. Sports fans can enjoy three levels of action taking place on a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen – the largest sportsbook screen in history – while receiving some of the friendliest sportsbook customer service in town. The Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) will have its own on-site studio offering bettors in-depth analysis from a roster of experts.

One of Circa's key features will be an outdoor pool amphitheater. Its six rooftop pools will be operated 365 days a year and boast a massive nearly 14-million-pixel screen playing the day's most exciting sporting events. Garage Mahal – Stevens is constructing one of the most high-tech transportation hubs in the city with a focus on customer experience. Designed to deliver the easiest and most convenient experience for ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, Garage Mahal also will offer valet and self-parking, in addition to long-term parking for loyal Circa customers.

Stevens is constructing one of the most high-tech transportation hubs in the city with a focus on customer experience. Designed to deliver the easiest and most convenient experience for ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, Garage Mahal also will offer valet and self-parking, in addition to long-term parking for loyal Circa customers. Casino & Lobby – Circa's two-story casino will house 1,360 slot machines and 49 table games. A lobby highlight will be a statement piece unlike any other – the return of Las Vegas' neon kicking cowgirl, Vegas Vickie , who will be a signature feature of Circa.

– Circa's two-story casino will house 1,360 slot machines and 49 table games. A lobby highlight will be a statement piece unlike any other – the return of neon kicking cowgirl, , who will be a signature feature of Circa. New Food & Beverage Concepts – Circa is poised to become a Las Vegas culinary destination as it welcomes a collection of original restaurants and bar venues. The concepts will be announced throughout 2020.

Stevens has partnered with Steelman Partners to oversee Circa's architecture and design, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. as its general contractor and Tré Builders as construction manager.

