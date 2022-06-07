Construction Glass Market size worth $ 198.81 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

With increased disposable income, the increasing middle-class population, demand for sustainable construction, and improving infrastructure facilities are the factors driving the market growth of the Construction Glass Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Construction Glass Market" By Type (Low-E Glass and Special Glass), By Application (Residential, Nonresidential, Commercial, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Construction Glass Market size was valued at USD 114.67 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 198.81 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Construction Glass Market Overview

The primary factors driving the market growth are the increased disposable income, the increasing middle-class population, demand for sustainable construction, and improving infrastructure facilities. Construction glass will increase the inflow of herbal mild within the building, reduce strength consumption, minimize carbon emissions, and complement the classy enchantment of structures. As a result, the growing sports production throughout the residential, industrial, and business sectors constitutes the number one element riding the marketplace growth.

Besides this, the increasing middle-elegance populace with excessive disposable earnings has catalyzed the call for sustainable production, accelerating the adoption of production glass. Additionally, governments of numerous international locations are taking numerous initiatives, including introducing clear guidelines and rewarding incentives, to sell inexperienced production to reduce greenhouse emissions and strengthen consumption.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Asahi Glass, Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Construction Glass Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Construction Glass Market, By Type

Low-E Glass



Special Glass

Construction Glass Market, By Application

Residential



Nonresidential



Commercial



Others

Construction Glass Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

