Construction Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global construction market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the construction market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global construction market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the construction market by geography and by product type covered in this report.

4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the construction market. This chapter includes different goods covered in the report and basic definitions.

5. Value Chain – The section of the report defines and explains value chain of the construction industry.

6. Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global construction market.

7. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global construction market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

8. PESTEL Analysis – This chapter provides the market opportunity assessment using PESTEL analysis of the global construction market.

9. Highest Valued Construction Projects – This section covers the highest valued global construction projects still under construction.

10. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

11. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

12. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

13. Global Macro Comparison – The global construction market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the construction market size, percentage of GDP, and average construction market expenditure.

14. Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic and forecast (2014-2022) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

15. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global construction market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

16. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

17. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

18. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Construction: Buildings Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction, Land Planning and Development



Buildings Construction Segmentation By Type Of Construction: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction is further segmented into New Housing For-Sale Builders, Residential Remodelers, Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses), Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments)

Nonresidential Building Construction is further segmented into Commercial Buildings and Institutional Buildings



Specialty Trade Contractors Segmentation By Type Of Contractor: Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors, Building Equipment Contractors, Building Finishing Contractors, Other Specialty Trade Contractors

Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors is further segmented into Concrete Work, Roofing Contractors, Masonry Contractors, Framing Contractors, Glass and Glazing Contractors, Other Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors, Siding Contractors

Building Equipment Contractors is further segmented into Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors, Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors, Other Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors is further segmented into Drywall And Insulation Contractors, Painting And Wall Covering Contractors, Finish Carpentry Contractors, Flooring Contractors, Tile and Terrazzo Contractors, Other Building Finishing Contractors



Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Segmentation By Type Of Construction: Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

Utility System Construction is further segmented into Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction, Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction

Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction is further segmented into Roads And Highways, Bridges And Tunnels, Others



Land Planning and Development Segmentation By Type Of End Use Purpose: Residential Land Planning And Development, Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development, Industrial Land Planning And Development

Residential Land Planning And Development is further segmented into Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments And Other Residential Developments

Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development is further segmented into Commercial Land Planning And Development, Institutional Land Planning And Development

Industrial Land Planning And Development is further segmented into Others Industrial Land Planning And Development, Factories Land Planning And Development



Companies Mentioned: China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.; China Railway Group Ltd.; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Communications Construction Group Ltd.; Vinci S.A.



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



