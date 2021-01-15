Construction Industry Council Applauds Gov. Cuomo's $306 Billion Infrastructure Plan

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading business trade organization in the Hudson Valley is applauding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's $306 billion infrastructure plan and New York State's determination to create a path to recovery and restore economic stability.

"With his outline of a sweeping $306 billion infrastructure plan, underpinned by bold transportation and development projects, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has demonstrated in his State of the State address that New York is determined to continue as the beacon of hope and prosperity for the nation and the world — a role it has played since its birth," said John Cooney, Jr., Executive Director of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc.

"We applaud Gov. Cuomo for his bold vision and confidence to create the new pathway 'in our rebirth' back to economic growth and resiliency. We look forward to learning more about his plans over the coming months and stand ready to support him in his commitment to 'raise spirits and structures' for all New Yorkers."

About CIC

The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc. is the core of construction and building in the mid-Hudson region of New York State. As the leading voice for transportation construction and environmental infrastructure, as well as utilities and commercial development, CIC represents the leading heavy construction general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service professionals in the seven-county region of the lower Hudson Valley. CIC is aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region, Inc., and more than 30 labor unions of the Building & Construction Trades Councils in the area. CIC and BCA-member companies play a vital role to sustain the region's quality of life and economic activity. For information, visit cicbca.org.

