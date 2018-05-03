Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman

MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), a national business trade association comprised exclusively of approximately 120 chief executives from the leading design and construction companies doing business in the United States and globally, has elected Charlie Bacon, President and CEO of Limbach Holdings, Inc., as Chairman of the organization for a term of one year. He succeeds Wayne Drinkward, Chairman of Hoffman Corporation. Bacon was elected during CIRT's Annual Spring Conference this week in Washington, DC which also welcomed new directors.

"The design and construction industry builds America and CIRT has moved the industry forward on so many fronts," said Bacon. "Through CIRT's education programs with world class speakers and subject matter experts to the sharing of best practices, senior industry executives expand their knowledge base and build lasting friendships. I am very proud to see CIRT support great industry programs such as industry ethics, the ACE Mentor Program, and assisting in the industry's drive to dramatically improve safety. I look forward to this next year working with the Board and the CIRT staff to continue its mission."



In welcoming Bacon as the new Chairman, CIRT President Mark A. Casso, Esq., NAC noted, "Charlie puts his full attention and heart into anything he commits to; he will bring a great deal of energy to promoting the interests of the design and construction industry's interests."

BOARD ELECTIONS

At CIRT's Membership Meeting, the following members were also elected as officers:



Paul Franzen, President, Barnard Construction, Bozeman, MT as Vice Chairman;

Wassim A. Selman, Ph.D., P.E., ARCADIS, U.S., Inc., Atlanta, GA as Treasurer; and

Wayne Drinkward, Chairman, Hoffman Corporation, Portland, OR will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chairman. In addition to the executive committee elections, CIRT also welcomed the following four industry leaders as new directors who will serve on the board through 2021:





Al Gerhardt, President & COO, Kraus-Anderson Construction Co.

, President & COO, Kraus-Anderson Construction Co.

Gregory A. Kelly, P.E., President & CEO, U.S., WSP



David Sweeney, P.E., CEO, RS&H, Inc.



Douglas C. Welling , President & CEO, Jacobsen Construction Co., Inc.

"CIRT is fortunate to have a dedicated board of such highly regarded industry professionals. We offer congratulations to our new officers and directors; and thank all of our current and outgoing directors for their service to CIRT and its members as well as the design / construction industry," said Casso.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is an integrated building systems provider, managing all components of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems, from system design and construction through performance and maintenance. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems in both new and existing buildings. Customers include building owners in the private, not-for-profit and public/government sectors. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA., Limbach operates from 10 strategically located business units throughout the United States, including Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Eastern Pennsylvania (Warrington, PA), New Jersey (South Brunswick), New England (Wilmington, MA), Ohio (Columbus and Athens, OH), Michigan (Pontiac and Lansing, MI), Southern California (Seal Beach, CA), and Mid-Atlantic (Laurel, MD). Our design engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Harper Building Systems, a Limbach Holdings, Inc. company, operates throughout Florida with offices in Tampa and Lake Mary, north of Orlando. Our approximately 1,700 employees strive to be the customer's 1st Choice in terms of the services provided, vertical markets and geographies served. Our commitment to safety, advanced technology, human development and reliable execution has enabled Limbach to attract and retain the industry's top leadership talent, skilled craftspeople and professional management staff. For more information about Limbach, please call 412-359-2100; or visit our website at www.limbachinc.com.

For more information about CIRT contact, Mark Casso, 202-466-6777; or visit our website at www.cirt.org.

