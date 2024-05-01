Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman

Deryl's dedication to CIRT is unwavering, viewing her membership as more than just a professional affiliation but as an opportunity to foster collaboration and progress within the industry. She remarks, "CIRT is a sanctuary where industry leaders convene to address pressing challenges, exchange best practices, and champion innovation. It's a platform where we confront issues head-on, from labor shortages to supply chain disruptions, with a shared commitment to improvement." Her vision for CIRT reflects a deep-seated belief in the power of collective action and dialogue to drive meaningful change. As she steps into the role of Chairwoman, Deryl is determined to propel both the organization and the industry forward, enriching the quality of life for generations to come.

In welcoming the new Chairwoman, CIRT President Mark A. Casso, Esq., NAC noted, "Deryl brings a unique perspective and vantage point to leading the CEOs that comprise CIRT, both from her life-experiences but also in succeeding in a male-dominated industry where her skills, personality, and strong team-oriented approach have established her firm as a successful player in the design-construction community."

The following members were also elected as Officers during the Round Table's membership meeting:

Tom Reilly , Executive Vice President, Turner Construction , ( New York, NY ) as Vice Chair;

, Executive Vice President, , ( ) as Vice Chair; Greg Kelly , CEO & President, STV Group ( New York, NY ) as Treasurer; and

, CEO & President, STV Group ( ) as Treasurer; and Henry Massman , CEO, Massman Construction ( Kansas City, MO ), will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

In addition to the executive committee elections, CIRT also welcomed the following four industry leaders as new directors who will serve on the board through 2026:

Mike Choutka , CEO & President, Hensel Phelps ( Greeley, CO )

, CEO & President, ( ) John Henderson , CEO, HDR, Inc. ( Omaha, NE )

, CEO, HDR, Inc. ( ) Michael Squarzini , Co-CEO, Thornton Tomasetti ( New York, NY )

, Co-CEO, Thornton Tomasetti ( ) Rob Strobel , CEO, Lithko Contracting ( West Chester, OH )

"CIRT is fortunate to have a dedicated board of such highly regarded industry professionals. We offer congratulations to our new officers and directors; and thank all our current and outgoing directors for their service to CIRT and its members as well as the design / construction industry," said Casso.

About Deryl McKissack

Deryl McKissack brings a wealth of experience and a storied family legacy to her role as founder, chairwoman, and CEO of McKissack & McKissack (McKissack), a nationally renowned architecture, engineering, program, and construction-management firm. With over $15 billion in projects under management across various sectors, Deryl has demonstrated exceptional leadership in steering McKissack's growth and success. As a fifth-generation professional in the design and construction field, she inherits a rich heritage, tracing back to Moses McKissack, a master builder who defied odds as a slave. Deryl's journey began early, apprenticing under her father and later honing her skills at prominent firms like Turner Construction and Dames & Moore. In 1990, fueled by determination and a shoestring budget, she founded McKissack, which has since garnered accolades from publications like Engineering News-Record and the Washington Business Journal. Noteworthy projects under her stewardship include the Museum of African American History and Culture, the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, and the Obama Presidential Center. Last year, Deryl expanded her impact by launching AEC Unites, an organization dedicated to fostering opportunities for Black talent and businesses in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, further cementing her commitment to equity and inclusion in the field.

About McKissack & McKissack

McKissack & McKissack (McKissack) is a national architectural, engineering and construction management services firm that has earned a strong reputation for consistently delivering results on time-sensitive, complex, high-profile projects. With over 100 employees, the firm is large and diverse enough to have the full range of technical capabilities to manage our clients' projects, yet small enough that each project receives the attention it deserves. McKissack is managing $15 billion in construction and is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the top 50 construction management-for-fee firms in the United States. McKissack is a leader, enhancing people's lives by advancing the design and construction industry.

McKissack's diversified services allow us to manage successfully clients' projects from conception through completion, whether the project is new construction, renovation, reconstruction, environmental design or transportation. Additionally, we provide our services to a diverse and demanding client base, including federal, state and local governments; developers; corporations; healthcare institutions; colleges and universities; K-12 schools; and municipal entities.

Guided by corporate values of integrity, teamwork, and best-in-class performance, McKissack's professionals provide outstanding technical expertise and are especially responsive to client needs, budgets and schedules.

About the Construction Industry Round Table

The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) is an association of chief executive officers of America's leading design/construction firms in the U.S. CIRT seeks to inspire its members to be an innovative force creating a safe and sustainable quality of life for the future. CIRT is the only organization that serves as the single voice representing both the design and construction community. The CEO members who make up CIRT lead companies that are responsible for over billions of dollars in private and public sector design and construction work; and their companies directly employ nearly one million people across the country.

For more information about CIRT contact, Mark Casso, 202-466-6777; or visit our website at www.cirt.org.

