Construction Industry Round Table Names Robert Corey Clayborne as President

Accomplished Leader Brings More Than Two Decades of Built Environment Experience to Role

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) today announced the appointment of Robert Corey Clayborne, FAIA, MBA, CAE, as its new President, effective April 1, 2026. Clayborne succeeds Mark Casso, who served as CIRT's President for nearly 27 years before his sudden passing in June 2025. Clayborne brings more than two decades of experience in architecture, association leadership, and organizational strategy to the role.

Robert “Corey” Clayborne, FAIA, MBA, CAE, President of CIRT

"Corey Clayborne is exactly the kind of leader CIRT needs as we look to the future," said Thomas V. Reilly, President of Turner Construction Company and Chairman of the CIRT Board of Directors. "His record of driving meaningful results in complex organizations, combined with his deep roots in the design and construction industry, make him well prepared to advance CIRT's mission."

Clayborne most recently served as Senior Vice President, Knowledge and Practice at the American Institute of Architects (AIA), where he led a team of 35 professionals. In that role, he directed strategic initiatives for member education, knowledge management, and research, while achieving record revenue growth in continuing education services. Prior to joining AIA national, he served as Executive Vice President and CEO of AIA Virginia. He also spent 13 years as a project manager and architect at Wiley|Wilson.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be selected as President of the Construction Industry Round Table," Clayborne said. "This organization brings together leaders who are shaping the future of the built environment, and I look forward to working with our members to address the challenges facing our industry and drive meaningful progress on the opportunities ahead."

"I am confident that Corey will inspire our membership and provide strong leadership as CIRT continues to address important issues facing the design, engineering, and construction industry," said Greg Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of STV and incoming Chairman of the CIRT Board of Directors.

A Fellow of the American Institute of Architects — an honor held by fewer than three percent of AIA's membership — Clayborne holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration in Public Administration from Liberty University. He is a Certified Association Executive, a LEED Accredited Professional, and an appointee serving on the Albemarle County Planning Commission. He has been recognized nationally, including by Building Design + Construction's 40 Under 40 and Virginia Business's 100 People to Meet.

About the Construction Industry Round Table

The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) is a national association of leading design and construction firms committed to advancing collaboration, innovation and leadership across the built environment. Through dialogue among CEOs and senior executives, CIRT addresses critical issues affecting the construction industry and promotes best practices that strengthen the nation's infrastructure and economic competitiveness.

Media Contact:

Jane Bonvillain

Director of Association Programs

Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Construction Industry Round Table