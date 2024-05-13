Construction Industry Veteran Katie Linden Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at AMECO

Linden's proven track record in business development to drive growth at the construction Site Services firm

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMECO, one of North America's premier providers of site services support for capital construction projects and operating plants, announced Katie Linden has joined the organization as chief commercial officer. With an extensive background and experience in both business development and the construction industry, Linden will be responsible for building and executing AMECO's commercial strategies and continued growth.

Katie Linden, Chief Commercial Officer, AMECO

Linden has more than 25 years of experience as a successful executive leader in business strategies, commercial planning and contracting, and risk management for the power, industrial, petrochemical, renewable energy, and transportation safety market sectors. Before joining AMECO, Linden led business development as chief revenue officer for RoadSafe Traffic Systems, an industry leader in construction support services related to traffic safety.

Linden also has extensive experience with some of the largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms in North America, including Quanta Services, Zachry Group, Kiewit, and Black & Veatch Corp. Linden served in various roles building strong customer relationships, developing sales strategy, and negotiating multiple service agreements. She also led commercial teams in prospecting, bidding, negotiating, and executing opportunities ranging from rate base FEED studies to billion-dollar capital projects. Her many years in the construction industry have given her a passion for safety, a commitment to developing highly functional and inclusive cultures, and a strong track record of creating value for the customers with whom she works.

Linden emphasized the unparalleled potential of the construction indirect services market today. "In every industry and across all types of projects - from the power sector and energy transition to building advanced manufacturing plants, critical infrastructure, or marine projects - construction support services have never been more vital to success than they are right now, and no site services provider has proven themselves more indispensable than AMECO."

"As a leading global advisor for indirect project services that are critical to construction activities and common among all contractors and subcontractors working on site, AMECO has the most talented and experienced team in the business to help drive our clients' project performance and profitability," said AMECO Chief Executive Officer Gary Bernardez. "Based on her years of project, commercial management, and business development leadership, Katie Linden adds significant executive-level depth and client perspective to AMECO. We're thrilled to welcome her to the A-Team."

