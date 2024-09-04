Construction is underway on a 3.6-MWac ground mounted solar array located in Constable, New York developed by Citrine Power LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constable Solar project was developed by Citrine Power LLC and was acquired by Encore Renewable Energy who will be the owner and operator of the project. Constable Solar is Encore's first solar project in New York State and part of nearly 90 MW of solar and energy storage currently under development by Encore in the Empire State. Under New York's NY-Sun Initiative and VDER program, NYSEG will compensate the project for the electricity produced from the new array and deliver affordable, reliable and carbon-free energy to their customers.

The project site, formerly used for hay production, is owned by siblings Michelle, Danielle & Steve Sirois, 29-year landowners in Constable. Citrine Power LLC has been working with the Sirois siblings, NYSEG, Town of Constable and NYSERDA to develop and permit the project since 2022.

"We're thrilled that the Constable Solar project has commenced construction and we are proud to be partnering with Encore in their first New York project. These projects have a lot of moving parts but it's been our pleasure working with the Sirois family, Encore and other stakeholders to bring the Constable Solar project to life. Our team is working hard to bring the rest of our development pipeline to fruition in New York State that has been at the forefront of renewable power adoption," said Cela Sinay-Bernie, Managing Partner for Citrine Power LLC, a renewable power development company.

"With New York's ambitious clean energy goals and an evolving energy supply market that is finding renewables to be an increasingly more cost effective form of energy production, the demand for solar has never been higher," said Chad Farrell, founder and co-CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. "Delivering projects like this in partnership with capable developers like Citrine Power LLC and utilities like NYSEG who are the tip of the spear when it comes to broader clean energy adoption is critical for meeting increased energy demand at affordable costs for ratepayers."

"This project provides an exciting opportunity to preserve our father's land by putting it to good use by supporting clean energy in the community," added the Sirois siblings.

A partnership is already in place with J&R Pierce Family Farm, located in West Chazy, New York, to provide sheep to rotationally graze the site to meet the vegetation management standards required for solar production. This solution avoids the need for noisy, fossil fuel-powered mowers while improving soil quality and boosting pollinator health.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Encore on this agri-energy project," said Rebekah Pierce of J&R Pierce Family Farm. "As a small family farm, these partnerships with local solar companies are vital for supporting our business and continuing to keep land in agricultural production."

Construction has commenced with construction activities underway and provided by New York-based solar contractor, GreenSpark Solar.

"We're thrilled to welcome Encore as a new portfolio partner and to kick off our first construction collaboration in Vermont, alongside this project in our home state of New York," added Scott Abbett, Executive Director of Commercial Operations & Electrical Self-Performance, Co-Owner at GreenSpark Solar.

