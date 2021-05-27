Construction Journal Expands Coverage into Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Nevada

STUART, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Journal recently announced that its cloud-based construction research platform has expanded its service area once again, this time to include Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Nevada.

The company offers software as a service (SaaS) that connects both public and private-sector construction projects to Building Product Manufacturers, Contractors, Architects, Engineers, Suppliers and Service Providers.

Construction Journal's user-friendly platform provides access to a comprehensive database of verified construction projects. CJ's robust tools and analytics provide a greater opportunity for businesses to identify projects of interest and their companies, contacts, project details, plans and specifications, and numerous tools including tracking projects and companies.

"Our customers rely on our data to identify upcoming projects, monitor competitors' actions, and even to find out about projects their current customers don't tell them about for whatever reason. We fill a significant need which is why we are the fastest growing provider of construction information in the United States," said Construction Journal's Founder and CEO Rich Goldman, "which demonstrates the quality and usefulness of our data to our customers."

"Our proprietary technology combined with our close and continued relationships with agencies, project owners, architects, engineers and contractors allow us to present the most comprehensive industry data to our users. We have quickly emerged as a national provider of construction information in the United States."

The U.S. annual construction spend has surpassed $1.3 trillion. CJ's vast database of current projects and wide range of advanced features ensures that every customer segment is able to reap the benefits provided by the company's extensive and committed research teams who cover all phases of construction projects.

"We provide the critical information our customers need at the right time when they need to be involved or get their products specified," concluded Goldman. Those interested in learning more about Construction Journal's surprisingly affordable service can visit www.ConstructionJournal.com for a free demonstration.

