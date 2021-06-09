Construction Journal Offers NEW Enterprise Platform with Enhanced Features designed for Building Product Manufacturers
Jun 09, 2021, 08:15 ET
STUART, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Journal, which provides an industry leading cloud-based construction research platform for construction projects across the United States, has recently announced its enhanced suite of search capabilities that provides clients' access to more finely granulated and targeted information. The Enterprise platform, accessible through Construction Journal's service, gives users the tools to perform database searches using multiple filters including CSI code searching (up to 8 digits), and Boolean operators to eliminate false positive results and quickly get the data relevant to their business objectives.
These enhancements are especially useful for product manufacturers seeking a direct line to architects, engineers and developers who can specify their products by contacting them during the conceptual and design phases of a project. The Enterprise platform also offers specification analysis tools and metrics to better understand how your company is positioned with key players in the industry.
Additional features of Construction Journal's Enterprise service relating to construction documents include search, export and download, email alerts and automated delivery via SFTP or API. The Advanced Plan Viewer allows the user to highlight keywords to easily identify the exact page/section of the searched term.
"The information we provide is detailed, crucial and timely, allowing Building Product Manufacturer's (BPM's) the opportunity to get their products specified," stated Founder & CEO Rich Goldman. "Our service facilitates a more efficient and targeted marketing effort for product manufacturers by giving them specific information about early-stage projects that can use their products. Our team is excited as we have created unique and powerful features designed to help BPM's that are not yet seen in our industry."
Those interested in learning more about Construction Journal can visit www.ConstructionJournal.com for a free demonstration.
About Construction Journal
Construction Journal is the fastest growing and leading provider of construction project information in the United States. We empower Building Product Manufacturers, Contractors, Architects, Engineers, Suppliers and Service Providers with actionable data and market intelligence to drive their success.
www.ConstructionJournal.com
