Construction Journal Offers NEW Enterprise Platform with Enhanced Features designed for Building Product Manufacturers

Additional features of Construction Journal's Enterprise service relating to construction documents include search, export and download, email alerts and automated delivery via SFTP or API. The Advanced Plan Viewer allows the user to highlight keywords to easily identify the exact page/section of the searched term.

"The information we provide is detailed, crucial and timely, allowing Building Product Manufacturer's (BPM's) the opportunity to get their products specified," stated Founder & CEO Rich Goldman. "Our service facilitates a more efficient and targeted marketing effort for product manufacturers by giving them specific information about early-stage projects that can use their products. Our team is excited as we have created unique and powerful features designed to help BPM's that are not yet seen in our industry."

About Construction Journal

Construction Journal is the fastest growing and leading provider of construction project information in the United States. We empower Building Product Manufacturers, Contractors, Architects, Engineers, Suppliers and Service Providers with actionable data and market intelligence to drive their success.

