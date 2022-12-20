Construction machinery market: Growth opportunities led by AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc, Deere and Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction machinery market size is forecast to increase by USD 41.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increased investment in infrastructure, expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities, and new product launches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Machinery Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global construction machinery market as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market, within the global capital goods market. The parent market covers a variety of product categories, including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction, and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment.

The market is segmented by application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure), product (earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure),

Commercial: The commercial segment includes structures that are used for business, including stores, hotels, restaurants, offices, industrial buildings, schools, and hospitals. This market is anticipated to expand as both developed and developing economies are anticipated to make significant investments throughout the forecast period. During the projected period, expansion in the commercial sector will support growth in the global market for construction machines. Globally, the number of employees and office spaces has increased due to of the emergence of multinational corporations. A major factor driving the demand for construction equipment in commercial areas is the growth in technical and business parks, which is projected to continue during the projected period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Manitou Group, SANY Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and CNH Industrial NV

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this construction machinery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction machinery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the construction machinery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction machinery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction machinery market vendors

Construction Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Manitou Group, SANY Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and CNH Industrial NV Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Construction Machinery Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Construction Machinery Market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Earthmoving machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Earthmoving machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Material handling machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Material handling machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Concrete and road construction machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Concrete and road construction machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 120: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 121: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 124: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 128: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 131: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 133: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Exhibit 138: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 148: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.10 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Exhibit 153: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Kobe Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 170: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 173: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

12.15 Manitou Group

Exhibit 174: Manitou Group - Overview



Exhibit 175: Manitou Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Manitou Group - Key offerings

12.16 SANY Group

Exhibit 177: SANY Group - Overview



Exhibit 178: SANY Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: SANY Group - Key offerings

12.17 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 180: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

