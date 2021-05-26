Construction Management Software Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Autodesk Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc. among others|Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Construction Management Software Market Participants:

Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk Inc. offers PlanGrid. It is a construction productivity software that allows contractors and owners in commercial, heavy civil, and other industries to work and collaborate from anywhere.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc. offers construction management software that helps enterprises with a wide range of solutions, such as pre-sale process, project management, financial tools, and customer management.

ConstructConnect Inc.

ConstructConnect Inc. offers construction management solutions through its eight brands, namely On Center Software, PlanSwift Software, SmartBid, QuoteSoft, iSqFt, BidClerk, Lead Manager+, and CMD Leads to general contractors, subcontractors, manufacturers, service providers, and suppliers and distributors.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/construction-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Construction Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The construction management software market is segmented as below:

End-user

Builders And Contractors



Construction Managers



Engineers And Architects

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The construction management software market is driven by the need for large-scale process management solutions. In addition, the use of lean management to improve productivity is expected to trigger the construction management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Related Report on Information Technology Industries:

Global Calibration Management Software Market- The calibration management software market is segmented by technology (locally installed and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market- The anti-money laundering (AML) software market deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

