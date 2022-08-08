Construction Management Software Market Share to grow by USD 1.13 billion, Driven by Increasing Requirements for Large-scale Project Management - Technavio

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our construction management software market report covers the following areas:

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The construction management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M and A to compete in the market. ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Autodesk Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of construction management software such as AEC collection, Revit, and BIM 360 among others with embedded technology of cloud to connect workflows, teams, and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Major Driver - The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the key drivers supporting the construction management software market growth. Currently, organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements for large-scale construction project management solutions. The primary purpose of the construction management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up.

Currently, organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements for large-scale construction project management solutions. The primary purpose of the construction management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up. Major Challenges - Challenges from open-source platforms are the factors hindering the construction management software market growth. With the increasing need for digitalization in the current market scenario, the demand for open-source software has increased in the market. The open-source vendors provide a wide range of business analytics tools and applications. These types of feature-rich software are freely available via the internet. Hence, several small and emerging enterprises use them as the purchasing and licensing costs of commercial software are high.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Now!

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

End-user

Builders And Contractors



Construction Managers



Engineers And Architects

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East And Africa



South America

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction management software market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Construction Management Software Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Construction Management Software Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The recruitment software market share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%.

share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. The animation and gaming market share are expected to increase to USD 103.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.76%.

Construction Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Builders and contractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Builders and contractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Construction managers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Construction managers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Engineers and architects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Engineers and architects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 107: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Autodesk Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 112: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 115: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.

Exhibit 119: Computer Methods International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Computer Methods International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Computer Methods International Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Computer Methods International Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.

Exhibit 123: ConstructConnect Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ConstructConnect Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: ConstructConnect Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Odoo SA

Exhibit 126: Odoo SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Odoo SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Odoo SA - Key offerings

11.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 134: Procore Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Procore Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Procore Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Sage Group Plc

Exhibit 137: Sage Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sage Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sage Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sage Group Plc - Segment focus

11.12 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 142: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio