Construction Management Software Market size is to grow by USD 986.36 million from 2022 to 2027|Benefit of reduction in design time to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction management software market is set to grow by USD 986.36 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The reduction in design time is the major factor notably driving the construction management software market growth. The inability to finish projects on time and within the budget is a significant issue faced by the construction industry. The major factor affecting adversely on construction projects are inefficient project planning and scheduling, the lack of contractor experience, improper site management and supervision, and delayed delivery of building materials. However, the implementation of construction management software not only can eliminate all these problems but also save time and improve productivity as it lowers rework and dependence on paperwork and documentation. Also, it automatically updates data and design changes in the project. For instance, prestressed concrete box girder bridges in India were designed using the BENTLEY SYSTEMS LEAP Bridge Enterprise solution. South Kasheli Bridge in Maharashtra is one of the largest projects completed in India using this solution. The adoption of construction management software by end-users can lower design time and save operational costs, which is driving the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Management Software Market

The construction management software market covers the following areas:

The report on the construction management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Construction Management Software Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

Growing advancements in construction management software are the emerging trend driving the construction management software market growth. To manage the entire construction business, vendors are trying to integrate construction management software with all types of estimation and accounting software. However, software vendors are assisting such integration with the aid of professional software teams that have experts. This integration is designed specifically for sub-contractors to improve their productivity and expand profits. The integrated construction management software allows end-users to purchase orders, modify orders, as well as pull and populate employees. It can handle material costs, cost codes, and contacts. This integrated software improves the communication between the accounting staff and the employees of the construction company. Apart from integration, vendors are launching advanced construction management software and this AI-enabled suite of solutions permits teams to control project changes, manage material supplier and subcontractor tasks, improve contacts and cooperation, streamline bidding processes, and enhance document management. Therefore, the launch of new construction management software will drive the market during the forecast period.



Major Challenge

Network and connectivity issues may hinder the construction management software market growth.

High bandwidth is needed for faster data retrieval when accessing data from SaaS and cloud-based systems. Efficient IT systems that are free of network congestion will be needed in order for terabytes of data to be accessed from cloud-based storage systems. Cloud-based solutions are deployed to gain faster data access and run operations smoothly in enterprises. Moreover, any kind of connectivity issues in the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure can reduce business performance, and enterprises may shift to on-premises solutions. Cloud-based solutions involve enterprise data transfer from the enterprise's local area network (LAN) to a wide area network (WAN) on the cloud. This has led to an upsurge in the need for higher bandwidths. Depending on the location of the data stored and the bandwidth allocated, the time taken to store and retrieve data could vary from seconds to hours. Unlimited bandwidths will expand the costs associated with data transfer. Companies, thus, need to decide on their bandwidth needs after carefully evaluating their data volumes and business needs.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Construction Management Software Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The construction management software market analysis includes segmentation by end-user (builders and constructors, construction managers, and engineers and architects), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This study identifies the growing advancement in construction management software and the increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software as the prime reasons driving the construction management software market growth during the next few years.

The market share growth by the builders and constructors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Construction management software standardizes the construction process by allowing simplified and streamlined management of labour, site events, data capture, as well as information and material costs. Contractors will increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects with the deployment of this software. To deliver high-quality work, contractors and sub-contractors require an efficient management solution. A busy contractor can leverage the features of construction management software to improve the project and the overall performance of the team. For instance, Mike Montgomery , a general contractor in Boston , is using the construction project management software provided by Owner InSite. The features of the software are pre-construction and construction planning, budgeting, and permit clearances. The most significant advantage as per the contractor was the quick and professional support offered by Owner Insite. The Sage Group Plc (Sage Group) also provides a fully integrated solution for builders and contractors, namely the Sage 100 Contractor. It manages all the stages of construction and also delivers service management.

Companies Mentioned

ARES Holding Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Chetu Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

Constellation Software Inc.

Hilti Corp.

Hyland Software Inc.

Kiewit Corp.

Nemetschek SE

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Penta Technologies Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Roper Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Systemates Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Vendor Offerings

ARES Holding Corp. - The company offers construction management software such as enterprise project controls software.

The company offers construction management software such as enterprise project controls software. Autodesk Inc. - The company offers construction management software such as Autodesk Build, BIM Collaborate and Autodesk Takeoff.

The company offers construction management software such as Autodesk Build, BIM Collaborate and Autodesk Takeoff. Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers construction management software such as Synchro 4D, synchro field, synchro control and Synchro Perform.

Construction Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 986.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARES Holding Corp., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Hilti Corp., Hyland Software Inc., Kiewit Corp., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Procore Technologies Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Systemates Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

