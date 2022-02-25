Construction Management Software Market to Grow by USD 630.51 mn | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Key drivers such as the increasing requirements for large-scale project management are supporting the construction management software market growth. However, factors such as challenges from open-source platforms are market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.

For information about more drivers and challenges, View Our Free Sample Report

Company Profiles

The construction management software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors.

The company offers BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors. Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers construction management and workforce planning software for contractors.

The company offers construction management and workforce planning software for contractors. Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - The company offers construction management software for home builders, contractors, and remodelers.

The company offers construction management software for home builders, contractors, and remodelers. Computer Methods International Corp. - The company offers construction management software for general, specialty, and heavy/highway contractors.

The company offers construction management software for general, specialty, and heavy/highway contractors. ConstructConnect Inc. - The company offers construction bid management software for customers.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the construction management software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into builders and contractors, construction managers, and engineers and architects. The building and contractors segment contributes the largest share of the market. Construction management software standardizes the construction process by enabling simplified and streamlined management of labor, site events, data capture, as well as information, and material costs. With the deployment of this software, contractors will increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects.

segment contributes the largest share of the market. Construction management software standardizes the construction process by enabling simplified and streamlined management of labor, site events, data capture, as well as information, and material costs. With the deployment of this software, contractors will increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects. By deployment, the market has been classified into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based construction management software segment is growing at a fast pace compared with the on-premises segment. The inherent ease of use, cost-effectiveness, agility, and innovation in cloud security encourage SMEs as well as large organizations to adopt cloud solutions gradually.

construction management software segment is growing at a fast pace compared with the on-premises segment. The inherent ease of use, cost-effectiveness, agility, and innovation in cloud security encourage SMEs as well as large organizations to adopt cloud solutions gradually. By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The region is expected to account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Reduction in the design time will drive the construction management software market growth in North America . The US and Canada are the key countries for the construction management software market in the region.

To find out the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports

Energy Management Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Procurement Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 630.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio