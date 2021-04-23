Construction Management Software Market Value to increase over $ 500 Million during 2020-2024 | Major Drivers, Leading Segments, and Market Forecasts | Technavio
Apr 23, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global construction management software market size is expected to grow by USD 508.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The need for large-scale process management solutions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, networking and connectivity issues might challenge growth.
Global Construction Management Software Market: Deployment
Based on the deployment, the market witnessed maximum growth in the cloud-based segment in 2019. This can be attributed to benefits such as ease of use, profitability, agility, and innovation in cloud-based solutions. The market growth in the cloud-based segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Global Construction Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
30% of the market's growth originated in Europe in 2019 and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the number of restoration projects is expected to drive the demand for construction management software in Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for construction management software in Europe.
More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40006
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Building Information Modeling Software Market - Global building information modeling software market is segmented by product (software and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market - Global computer-aided engineering market is segmented by product (FEA and CFD), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
- Computer Methods International Corp.
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technolgies Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- Trimble Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Construction Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in construction management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the construction management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the construction management software market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of construction management software estimation and
- accounting software
- Increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software
- Application of lean management in construction management
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Buildertrend Solutions, Inc.
- Computer Methods International Corp.
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- Trimble Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/construction-management-software-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article