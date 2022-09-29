Construction Market in EMEA, Evolving Opportunities with ACS Construction Group and AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - Technavio

Sep 29, 2022, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 557.63 million during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in the construction of green buildings. In addition, the Adoption of new technologies and materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the Construction Market in EMEA. Request Free Sample Report.
Construction in EMEA Vendors
- ACS Construction Group
- AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.
- AIROLINK INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION LLC
- Al Futtaim Group Co.
- Al Habtoor Group LLC
- Al Naboodah Construction Group
- Arabtec Constructions
- Balfour Beatty Plc
- Dutco Group of Companies
- Eiffage
- Implenia AG
- Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC
- Kier Group plc
- Vinci Construction SL
Construction in EMEA Driver
The rise in green building construction is one of the major reasons fueling growth in the EMEA construction market. Energy is used extensively throughout a building's construction, setup, and ongoing operations. Without any replenishment, buildings continuously drain energy from their surroundings. This emphasizes the requirement for suitable energy-efficient structures, such as green structures that are ergonomically designed to spend less energy.
With a fresh blueprint, green buildings have given the construction industry new life. Because more people are becoming aware of climate change and global warming, there will be a huge increase in the demand for green buildings during the forecasted period.
Construction in EMEA Trend
The construction market in EMEA is anticipated to benefit from the adoption of new technologies and materials. The deployment and assimilation of technology will likely lead to a number of changes in the construction sector. Productivity is rising as a result of the usage of new materials and a change in emphasis toward the use of prefabricated modular building pieces.
The development of novel building materials for use on construction sites, such as durable concrete, high-performance concrete, mineral admixtures, condensed silica fume, and high-volume fly ash concrete, is a result of technological advancements in their production.
Construction in EMEA Challenge
The construction market in EMEA will face significant challenges due to the growth in construction costs. The construction sector uses a variety of essential building materials. These materials include metal alloys, stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, and brick. Price increases resulting from the combination of these materials. This causes inflation and raises the structure's overall building cost.
|
Construction Market In EMEA Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$557.63 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.4
|
Regional analysis
|
EMEA
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of EMEA
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACS Construction Group, AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd., AIROLINK INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION LLC, Al Futtaim Group Co., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Arabtec Constructions, Balfour Beatty Plc, Dutco Group of Companies, Eiffage, Implenia AG, Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, Kier Group plc, Magarpatta Township Development and Construction Co. Ltd., Middle East Foundations and Structures Pvt. Ltd., Saudi Binladin Group, Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, UCCHolding, and Vinci Construction SL
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
