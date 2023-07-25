Construction Market in Germany worth $130.65 billion between 2022- 2027

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Germany construction market to grow by USD 130.65 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 6.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in Germany

The report also covers the following areas:

Construction Market in Germany 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Buildings Construction



Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction



Land Planning And Development



Specialty Trade Contractors

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Public

The market share growth by the buildings construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. There has been an increasing building construction over the past few years due to the rising increasing demand for housing and infrastructure in the country. There is high competition in the German construction market for orders among several domestic and foreign construction companies. Furthermore, there are stringent regulations and building codes to ensure good building standards and safety. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the construction market in Germany during the forecast period.

Construction Market in Germany 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. allkaufhaus GmbH, ARGON Hausbau GmbH and Co. KG, BASF SE, BAUER AG, Bilfinger SE, Building Radar GmbH, CRH Plc, GOLDBECK GmbH, HOCHTIEF AG, Lechner Massivhaus GmbH, LEONHARD WEISS GmbH and Co. KG, Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH and Co. KG, PERI SE, PORR AG, Ronesans Holding, RRI GmbH Rhein Ruhr International, SchworerHaus KG, STRABAG SE, TRAPP Construction International GmbH, and WOLFF and MULLER Holding GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

ARGON Hausbau GmbH and Co: The company offers construction services such as family homes and town villas.

The company offers construction services such as family homes and town villas. BAUER AG : The company offers construction services such as bored piles and anchors.

The company offers construction services such as bored piles and anchors. Bilfinger SE: The company offers construction services such as nuclear power plants.

Construction Market in Germany 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising demand for housing units drives the construction market in Germany during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for residential units in German construction units due to several factors, such as population growth and urbanization, as well as low interest rates. In terms of population, Germany is considered one of the highest concentrations of immigrants in Europe. Thus the rapid increase in population has increased the demand for residential units. Additionally, the increasing migration to cities has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the low interest rates in Germany have made it easier for people to afford residential units, which has fuelled the demand. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the construction market in Germany during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing demand for modular houses is a primary trend in the construction market in Germany. One of the leading countries in the early adoption of automation and digitization is Germany. One of the rapidly growing technologies in Germany is Building Information Modeling (BIM). Building Information Modeling (BIM) is essentially a 3D modeling tool that offers digital /images of real buildings and their assets. The main advantage of the implementation of the BIM model in the construction industry is that it enhances supplier productivity, quality, and speed of work. For instance, in April 2023, the Federal Department of Transport and Digital Infrastructure introduced the Major Project Construction Reform Commission, which offers deep solutions to enhance cost-effective pricing, increase cost transparency, improve efficiency, and enable on-time completion of major projects. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the construction market in Germany during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increase in the cost of construction is impeding the growth of the construction market in Germany. Some of the key inputs involved in the construction process include raw materials, land, labor, and utilities. There has been an increase in the price of raw materials such as metal, wood, and concrete, which in turn is fuelling the cost of construction. Additionally, the increasing labor costs have also significantly contributed to the high cost of the German construction industry. For instance, German trade unions and employers agreed in November 2022 to increase wages for more than 3.8 million construction workers by 8.0% from a year earlier. Hence, such an increase in cost is negatively impacting the market, which in turn is expected to hinder the construction market in Germany during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Construction Market in Germany 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction market growth in Germany during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the construction market size in Germany and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction market vendors in Germany.

Construction Market Scope in Germany Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 130.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.62 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled allkaufhaus GmbH, ARGON Hausbau GmbH and Co. KG, BASF SE, BAUER AG, Bilfinger SE, Building Radar GmbH, CRH Plc, GOLDBECK GmbH, HOCHTIEF AG, Lechner Massivhaus GmbH, LEONHARD WEISS GmbH and Co. KG, Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH and Co. KG, PERI SE, PORR AG, Ronesans Holding, RRI GmbH Rhein Ruhr International, SchworerHaus KG, STRABAG SE, TRAPP Construction International GmbH, and WOLFF and MULLER Holding GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

