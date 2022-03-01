Construction Market In South Korea Size worth USD 38.84 bn by 2026 | Market Analysis Segmented by End-user and Type | 2022-2026

The construction market in South Korea research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The construction market in South Korea is poised to grow by USD 38.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio construction market in South Korea report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Top Key Players of the Construction Market In South Korea are covered as:

  • Daewoo E and C
  • DL Group
  • GS E and C Corp
  • Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.
  • Hyundai Development Co.
  • Hyundai Motor Group
  •  KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co.
  • LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd 
  • Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The construction market in South Korea will be affected by the shortage of workers in the construction industry. Apart from this, other market trends include the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government to drive economic growth despite low-interest rates and unprecedented fiscal stimulus.

In addition, Growing demand for modular houses will aid in market growth. Ongoing use of digital technologies, Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global construction in South Korea industry by value in 2020?
  • What will be the size of the global construction in South Korea industry in 2026?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in South Korea industry?
  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in South Korea?

Construction market in South Korea research report presents critical information and factual data about construction in South Korea industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in construction market in South Korea study.

The product range of the construction in South Korea industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in construction market in South Korea research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

The construction market in South Korea research report gives an overview of construction in South Korea industry by analyzing various key segments of this construction market in South Korea based on the end-user and type industries. The regional distribution of the construction market in South Korea is across the globe are considered for this construction in South Korea industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the construction market in South Korea over the period from 2022 to forecasted year.

Browse Construction Market In South Korea related details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/construction-market-industry-in-south-korea-analysis

Construction Market Scope in South Korea

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 38.84 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Hyundai Development Co., Hyundai Motor Group,  KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd , Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis : Construction and Engineering

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3    Operations

                              2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.5    Support activities

                              2.2.6    Innovation

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:   Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 11:   South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 12:  South Korea market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                            

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential
  • Non-residential
  • Civil works

                              Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by End-user   

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

               5.3     Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 22:  Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 23:  Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4     Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 24:  Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 25:  Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5     Civil works - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 26:  Civil works - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 27:  Civil works - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6     Market opportunity by End-user               

                              Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type                    

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Private
  • Public
  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics
  • Others

                              Exhibit 29:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2     Comparison by Type      

                              Exhibit 30:  Comparison by Type

               6.3     Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 31:  Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 32:  Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4     Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                              Exhibit 33:  Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 34:  Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5     Market opportunity by Type       

                              Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape                       

               7.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Growing demand for modular houses

                              8.1.2    Ongoing use of digital technologies

                              8.1.3    Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Shortage of workers in the construction industry

                              8.2.2    Challenges in integrating building automation software coupled with interoperability issues

                              8.2.3    Rise in cost of construction

                              Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Increase in public infrastructure spending by the government

                              8.3.2    Rising regulatory efforts to increase consumer spending on housing

                              8.3.3    Rapid urbanization

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

               9.2     Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 40:  Industry risks

               9.3     Competitive Scenario    

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 41:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 42:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3   Daewoo E and C              

                              Exhibit 43:  Daewoo E and C - Overview

                              Exhibit 44:  Daewoo E and C - Product and service

                              Exhibit 45:  Daewoo E and C - Key offerings

               10.4   DL Group            

                              Exhibit 46:  DL Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 47:  DL Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 48:  DL Group - Key offerings

               10.5   GS E and C Corp

                              Exhibit 49:  GS E and C Corp - Overview

                              Exhibit 50:  GS E and C Corp - Business segments

                              Exhibit 51:  GS E and C Corp - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 52:  GS E and C Corp - Segment focus

               10.6   Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.      

                              Exhibit 53:  Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Key offerings

               10.7   Hyundai Development Co.          

                              Exhibit 56:  Hyundai Development Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Hyundai Development Co. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 58:  Hyundai Development Co. - Key offerings

               10.8   Hyundai Motor Group   

                              Exhibit 59:  Hyundai Motor Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments

                              Exhibit 61:  Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 62:  Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

               10.9   KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co.

                              Exhibit 63:   KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 64:   KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 65:   KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Key offerings

               10.10 LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd      

                              Exhibit 66:  LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd  - Overview

                              Exhibit 67:  LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 68:  LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd  - Key offerings

               10.11 Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd.             

                              Exhibit 69:  Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 70:  Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. – Business Segments

                              Exhibit 71:  Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.     

                              Exhibit 72:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 74:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 75:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 ????Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objective

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 76:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 77:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 78:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 79:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 80:  List of abbreviations

