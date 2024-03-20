Construction Market In Spain - 100% of Growth to Originate from Europe- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction market in Spain size is estimated to grow by USD 31.03 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 100%.

Construction Market In Spain Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 31.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.73 Regional analysis Spain Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Spain and Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acciona SA, ACS Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios SA, ADIF, AECOM, Elecnor SA, FCC SA, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Isolux Corsan, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Rover Grupo, Sacyr SA, Site and Field Global Solutions SLU, Skanska AB, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA, Vinci, and Grupo Carso SAB de CV

In the Spanish construction market, the private sector plays a significant role in driving the demand for RF components in transportation infrastructure projects, such as smart traffic management systems and electric vehicle charging stations. Foreign investments in Spain's renewable energy sector, particularly in wind and biomass power, are also fueling the need for advanced RF technologies in electricity transmission and distribution networks. Moreover, labor and building renovations in the residential sector create opportunities for RF components in home automation and security systems. Real estate developers are increasingly integrating smart technologies into their projects to cater to the growing demand for energy-efficient and technologically advanced properties.

The RF components market in Spain's construction sector has experienced significant growth due to the development of smart city projects. Barcelona, in particular, has implemented data-driven systems to enhance water, energy, transportation, and waste disposal efficiency. Leveraging a pre-existing network of fiber optic cables, the city connected residents and tourists to the Internet, enabling the use of electric cars and buses with informational apps. RF components play a crucial role in these IoT applications, facilitating seamless communication between various systems and devices. As Spain continues to invest in smart city initiatives, the demand for RF components is expected to increase, offering opportunities for market growth.

The RF components market in Spain's construction sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by the integration of advanced technologies in building projects. The demand for volumetric construction techniques, such as 3D printing and precast technology, is increasing, leading to a surge in the requirement for RF components. These components, including antennas, transceivers, and sensors, play a crucial role in ensuring seamless communication between various systems in a construction project. The Spanish construction market is also witnessing a trend towards sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, further boosting the demand for RF components. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with market leaders such as MarketsandMarkets and Constructech Spain playing a pivotal role in its development. The use of RF components in construction projects in Spain is transforming the industry, making it more efficient, sustainable, and connected.

