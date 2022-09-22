Construction Market In Spain Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 3.5% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Construction Market in Spain is expected to grow by USD 14.54 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the construction market in Spain is segmented by Application and Type are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available for Construction Market In Spain!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in Spain 2022-2026

The construction market in Spain provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

The top Key players of the Construction Market In Spain are covered as:

Abengoa SA

Acciona SA

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Administrator of Railway Infrastructures

AECOM

Cosentino SA

Elecnor SA

Ferrovial SA

Fluor Corp.

Grupo eulen

Isolux Corsan

The construction market in Spain will be affected by the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government. Apart from this, other market trends include the adoption of new technologies and materials, Development of energy-efficient buildings. Buy Sample Report.

Construction Market In Spain Split By

Application

Commercial



Residential

Type

Rehabilitation and maintenance



New projects

The regional distribution of the construction market in Spain industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The construction market in Spain research report shed light on the foremost region: Spain. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global construction in Spain industry by value?

industry by value? What will be the size of the global construction in Spain industry in 2026?

industry in 2026? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Spain industry?

industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Spain ?

The construction market in Spain research report presents critical information and factual data about construction in Spain industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the construction market in Spain study.

The product range of the construction in Spain industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the construction market in Spain research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Refine your business plan & growth

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Related Reports:

Safety Headgear Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The safety headgear market share is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%.

Construction Market in EMEA by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The construction market share in EMEA is expected to increase to USD 557.63 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.06%.

Construction Market In Spain Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Spain Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, AECOM, Cosentino SA, Elecnor SA, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Grupo eulen, Isolux Corsan, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Roca Sanitario SA, Sacyr SA, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Site and Field Global Solutions SLU, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA, and URBASER SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Spain : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Spain : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on New projects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on New projects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acciona SA

Exhibit 55: Acciona SA - Overview



Exhibit 56: Acciona SA - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Acciona SA - Key news



Exhibit 58: Acciona SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Acciona SA - Segment focus

10.4 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Exhibit 60: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 62: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Key offerings

10.5 Administrator of Railway Infrastructures

Exhibit 63: Administrator of Railway Infrastructures - Overview



Exhibit 64: Administrator of Railway Infrastructures - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Administrator of Railway Infrastructures - Key offerings

10.6 Elecnor SA

Exhibit 66: Elecnor SA - Overview



Exhibit 67: Elecnor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Elecnor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Elecnor SA - Segment focus

10.7 Ferrovial SA

Exhibit 70: Ferrovial SA - Overview



Exhibit 71: Ferrovial SA - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Ferrovial SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Ferrovial SA - Segment focus

10.8 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 74: Fluor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Fluor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Fluor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

Exhibit 79: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Key news



Exhibit 82: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Segment focus

10.10 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

Exhibit 84: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Overview



Exhibit 85: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Key offerings

10.11 Sacyr SA

Exhibit 87: Sacyr SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Sacyr SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Sacyr SA - Key offerings

10.12 Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA

Exhibit 90: Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio