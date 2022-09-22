Construction Market In Spain Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 3.5% by 2026 - Technavio

Sep 22, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Construction Market in Spain is expected to grow by USD 14.54 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the construction market in Spain is segmented by Application and Type are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available for Construction Market In Spain!
The construction market in Spain provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
- Abengoa SA
- Acciona SA
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- Administrator of Railway Infrastructures
- AECOM
- Cosentino SA
- Elecnor SA
- Ferrovial SA
- Fluor Corp.
- Grupo eulen
- Isolux Corsan
The construction market in Spain will be affected by the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government. Apart from this, other market trends include the adoption of new technologies and materials, Development of energy-efficient buildings. Buy Sample Report.
- Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Type
- Rehabilitation and maintenance
- New projects
The regional distribution of the construction market in Spain industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The construction market in Spain research report shed light on the foremost region: Spain. Download Free Sample Report.
- What was the size of the global construction in Spain industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global construction in Spain industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Spain industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Spain?
The construction market in Spain research report presents critical information and factual data about construction in Spain industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the construction market in Spain study.
The product range of the construction in Spain industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the construction market in Spain research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
- Identify growth Strategies across markets
- Refine your business plan & growth
- Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Safety Headgear Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The safety headgear market share is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%.
Construction Market in EMEA by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The construction market share in EMEA is expected to increase to USD 557.63 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.06%.
|
Construction Market In Spain Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 14.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.75
|
Regional analysis
|
Spain
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, AECOM, Cosentino SA, Elecnor SA, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Grupo eulen, Isolux Corsan, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Roca Sanitario SA, Sacyr SA, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Site and Field Global Solutions SLU, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA, and URBASER SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Spain: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Spain: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Rehabilitation and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on New projects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on New projects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Acciona SA
- Exhibit 55: Acciona SA - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Acciona SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Acciona SA - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Acciona SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Acciona SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- Exhibit 60: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 62: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Key offerings
- 10.5 Administrator of Railway Infrastructures
- Exhibit 63: Administrator of Railway Infrastructures - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Administrator of Railway Infrastructures - Product / Service
- Exhibit 65: Administrator of Railway Infrastructures - Key offerings
- 10.6 Elecnor SA
- Exhibit 66: Elecnor SA - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Elecnor SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Elecnor SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Elecnor SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Ferrovial SA
- Exhibit 70: Ferrovial SA - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Ferrovial SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Ferrovial SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Ferrovial SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 Fluor Corp.
- Exhibit 74: Fluor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Fluor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Fluor Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA
- Exhibit 79: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
- Exhibit 84: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Obrascon Huarte Lain SA - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sacyr SA
- Exhibit 87: Sacyr SA - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Sacyr SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: Sacyr SA - Key offerings
- 10.12 Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA
- Exhibit 90: Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article