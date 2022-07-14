Construction Market in Turkey - 4.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Business Strategies Deployed by the Key Vendors Like - Akdeniz Construction and Education, Beytturk, Dere Construction, and More

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Construction Market Growth in Turkey is the augmented demand for Turkey real estate properties. International buyers purchased 107,000 US residential properties totaling USD 54.4 billion from April 2020 to March 2021, down 31% and 27%, respectively, from the previous year and the lowest volumes since 2011. Another key factor driving the construction market growth in Turkey is the increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings. In the Urban Renewal Project, the government has demolished 7 million houses, which are facing earthquake hazards and risks. Additionally, the project will focus on the high earthquake-risk cities such as Istanbul, Burdur, Bursa, Izmir, and other neighborhoods of Istanbul's Kadikoy district. One of the key challenges to the construction market growth in Turkey is the rising cost of construction materials. The increase in inflation has drastically increased the prices of raw materials in the country. Cement companies such as Heidelberg and Lafarge are the largest suppliers, and the cement market is extremely highly concentrated. Moreover, the construction market value in Turkey is set to grow by USD 51.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Top Key players of the Construction Market in Turkey are covered as:

  • Akdeniz Construction and Education
  • Alarko Holdings AS
  • Aydiner Construction Co. Inc.
  • Beytturk
  • Dere Construction
  • ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS
  • Feka
  • Ronesans Holding AS
  • TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction
  • Tekfen Construction

The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The construction market in Turkey is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Construction Market in Turkey Split by End-user
    • Residential
    • Infrastructure
    • Commercial
  • Construction Market in Turkey Split by Sector
    • Private
    • Public

The construction market share growth in Turkey by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment of the market in focus will be mainly driven by the real estate sector, including residential housing and investment in real estate done by foreign investors. 

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global construction in Turkey industry by value in 2020?
  • What will be the size of the global construction in Turkey industry in 2026?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Turkey industry?
  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Turkey?

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the construction market in Turkey, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the construction market in Turkey includes the following core components – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Marketing and sales, Support activities, and Innovation.

Construction Market in Turkey Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 51.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.76

Regional analysis

Turkey

Performing market contribution

Turkey at 100%

Key consumer countries

Turkey

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akdeniz Construction and Education, Alarko Holdings AS, Aydiner Construction Co. Inc., Beytturk, Dere Construction, ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS, Feka, Ronesans Holding AS, TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction, and Tekfen Construction

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis : Construction and Engineering

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3    Operations

                              2.2.4    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.5    Support activities

                              2.2.5    Support activities

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:   Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                            

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential
  • Infrastructure
  • Commercial

                              Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by End-user   

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

               5.3     Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 22:  Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 23:  Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4     Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                              Exhibit 24:  Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 25:  Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5     Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                              Exhibit 26:  Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 27:  Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6     Market opportunity by End-user               

                              Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Sector                 

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Private
  • Public

                              Exhibit 29:  Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2     Comparison by Sector   

                              Exhibit 30:  Comparison by Sector

               6.3     Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 31:  Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 32:  Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4     Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                              Exhibit 33:  Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 34:  Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5     Market opportunity by Sector    

                              Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by Sector

7. Customer Landscape                       

               7.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Augmented demand for Turkey real estate properties

                              8.1.2    Rising investment in public infrastructure projects 

                              8.1.3    Growing foreign tourism in Turkey

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Rising cost of construction materials

                              8.2.2    Depreciation of Turkish Lira

                              8.2.3    Difficulty in financing construction projects

                              Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings

                              8.3.2    Development of green buildings

                              8.3.3    Adoption of dry construction techniques

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

               9.2     Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 39:   Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 40:  Industry risks

               9.3     Competitive Scenario    

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 41:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 42:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3   Akdeniz Construction and Education       

                              Exhibit 43:  Akdeniz Construction and Education - Overview

                              Exhibit 44:  Akdeniz Construction and Education - Product and service

                              Exhibit 45:  Akdeniz Construction and Education - Key offerings

               10.4   Alarko Holdings AS         

                              Exhibit 46:  Alarko Holdings AS - Overview

                              Exhibit 47:  Alarko Holdings AS - Business segments

                              Exhibit 48:  Alarko Holdings AS - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 49:  Alarko Holdings AS - Segment focus

               10.5   Aydiner Construction Co. Inc.     

                              Exhibit 50:  Aydiner Construction Co. Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  Aydiner Construction Co. Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  Aydiner Construction Co. Inc. - Key offerings

               10.6   Beytturk             

                              Exhibit 53:  Beytturk  - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Beytturk  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Beytturk  - Key offerings

               10.7   Dere Construction           

                              Exhibit 56:  Dere Construction - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Dere Construction - Product and service

                              Exhibit 58:  Dere Construction - Key offerings

               10.8   ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS             

                              Exhibit 59:  ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Business segments

                              Exhibit 61:  ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 62:  ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Segment focus

               10.9   Feka      

                              Exhibit 63:  Feka - Overview

                              Exhibit 64:  Feka - Product and service

                              Exhibit 65:  Feka - Key offerings

               10.10 Ronesans Holding AS    

                              Exhibit 66:  Ronesans Holding AS - Overview

                              Exhibit 67:  Ronesans Holding AS - Product and service

                              Exhibit 68:  Ronesans Holding AS - Key offerings

               10.11 TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction            

                              Exhibit 69:  TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Overview

                              Exhibit 70:  TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Product and service

                              Exhibit 70:  TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Key offerings

               10.12 Tekfen Construction      

                              Exhibit 71:  Tekfen Construction - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  Tekfen Construction - Product and service

                              Exhibit 73:  Tekfen Construction - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 ????Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objective

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 74:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 75:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 76:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 77:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 78:  List of abbreviations

