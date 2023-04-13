Construction Market size in EMEA to grow by USD 336.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increase in construction of green buildings - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market in EMEA is set to grow by USD 336.62 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in construction of green buildings. Substantial amounts of energy and costs are required for construction, establishment, and other services. Green buildings are known to minimize energy consumption and efficiently utilize the available energy to meet all their requirements. Owing to the growing awareness about global warming and climate change, the demand for green buildings is expected to grow significantly. Additionally, the rising demand for residential and non-residential building spaces in EMEA will drive energy consumption, improve efficiency in the building sector, and reduce emissions. Hence, developments in green building construction are expected to boost the market growth. - Here is an exclusive report consisting of market size and growth analysis in EMEA with historical (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample PDF Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled EMEA Construction Market 2023-2027

The construction market in EMEA covers the following areas:

Construction Market In EMEA Sizing

Construction Market In EMEA Forecast

Construction Market In EMEA Analysis

The report on the construction market in EMEA provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Construction Market In EMEA 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

An emerging trend that is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market is the rising demand for modular houses.

Modular houses are manufactured at an offsite location, which are then shipped to the required location to be assembled and built.

Modular houses offer buyers the flexibility to incorporate their own designs and specifications and their popularity has been increasing steadily over the last few years owing to rising housing rents and the high cost of building new houses.

The fact that the cost of these houses is low in comparison to traditional houses, has increased their demand.

Hence, the growing demand for modular houses is expected to support the growth of the Europe , Middle East , and Africa construction market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge impeding the market growth for the construction market in EMEA is the lack of awareness and volatility in transportation charges.

Modular constructed parts need to be transported from manufacturing units to the construction site, which requires special vehicles.

Additionally, the carriage charges vary owing to factors such as lack of planning of city roads, use of private cars, road capacity, and insufficient and inadequate public transport, which further increases the cost of modular construction.

Moreover, factors like fuel prices, transportation mode, and the distance that needs to be covered also affect the overall transportation costs.

Hence, the volatility in transportation costs is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Construction Market In EMEA 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The construction market in EMEA analysis includes end-user (private sector and public sector), type (commercial and residential), and geography (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of EMEA).

The market share growth by the private sector segment is significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The need for renovation and modernization of building structures in the private sector is fueled by aging buildings and the growing resale of properties in EMEA. Additionally, governments of various countries are implementing policies for building contractors and house owners to ensure energy efficiency. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the segment in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa construction market during the forecast period.

The report forecasts market growth by revenue in EMEA regions and provides an exclusive analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Companies Mentioned

ACS Construction Group Ltd.

AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.

Airolink Building Contracting LLC

Al Futtaim Group Co.

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Al Naboodah Construction Group

Arabtec Constructions

Balfour Beatty Plc

BIC Contracting LLC

BOUYGUES

Consolidated Contractors Co.

Dutco Group

Eiffage

Implenia AG

Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC

Kier Group plc

Skanska AB

UCCHolding

Vinci

WBHO Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

ACS Construction Group Ltd. - The company offers construction services such as structures, warehouses and industrial units across the UK.

The company offers construction services such as structures, warehouses and industrial units across the UK. AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - The company offers construction services such as shopping malls, multi-story office complexes and manufacturing facilities.

The company offers construction services such as shopping malls, multi-story office complexes and manufacturing facilities. Al Naboodah Construction Group - The company offers construction services such as roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, and dams.

The company offers construction services such as roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, and dams.

EMEA Construction Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist EMEA construction market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the EMEA construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the EMEA construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EMEA construction market vendors

Construction Market In EMEA Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 336.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.55 Regional analysis EMEA Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACS Construction Group Ltd., AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd., Airolink Building Contracting LLC, Al Futtaim Group Co., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Arabtec Constructions, Balfour Beatty Plc, BIC Contracting LLC, BOUYGUES, Consolidated Contractors Co., Dutco Group, Eiffage, Implenia AG, Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, Kier Group plc, Skanska AB, UCCHolding, Vinci, and WBHO Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

