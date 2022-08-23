Construction Market Size in South Korea to Grow by USD 38.84 billion, Daewoo E and C and DL Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The construction market in South Korea is driven by factors such as the growing demand for modular houses. However, factors such as the shortage of workers in the construction industry may challenge the market growth.

The construction market size in South Korea is expected to grow by USD 38.84 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Construction Market in South Korea by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Construction Market in South Korea 2022-2026:Scope

The report on the construction market in South Korea covers the following areas:

Construction Market in South Korea 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Hyundai Development Co., Hyundai Motor Group, KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd, Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Daewoo E and C - The company offers construction services for roads and buildings.

The company offers construction services for roads and buildings. DL Group - The company offers construction services.

The company offers construction services. GS E and C Corp - The company offers construction services for roads, railways, water reservoirs, ports, industrial parks, and underground structures.

The company offers construction services for roads, railways, water reservoirs, ports, industrial parks, and underground structures. Hyundai Development Co. - The company offers construction services for future city platforms.

The company offers construction services for future city platforms. Hyundai Motor Group - The company offers smart digital technology for the development of smart home services and construction site management technology using IoT technology.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Construction Market in South Korea 2022-2026:Driver and Challenge

The growing demand for modular houses is driving the growth of the market. This demand is fueled by the increasing housing rents and the high cost of building new houses. Automation has simplified the process of assembling modular houses. Moreover, the use of robots can help manufacturers achieve short delivery times and high accuracy. In addition, the cost of these houses is lower than that of traditional houses, which has increased their demand among students and single-parent families.

The shortage of workers in the construction industry is challenging the growth of the construction market in South Korea. There is a lack of skilled workers such as technicians, site managers, and plumbers. As a result, companies have to turn down orders. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Construction Market in South Korea 2022-2026:Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Non-residential



Civil Works

Type

Private



Public

Construction Market in South Korea 2022-2026:Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The residential segment will be the largest contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. The substantial rise in the demand for housing in cities such as Seoul, Daegu, Busan, and Incheon, with the rise in population, is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Construction Market in South Korea 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction market growth in South Korea during the next five years

Estimation of the construction market size in South Korea and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction market in South Korea

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction market vendors in South Korea

Related Reports

Construction Market in EMEA by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Market in Germany by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Market In South Korea Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 38.84 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis South Korea (Republic of Korea) Performing market contribution South Korea at 100% Key consumer countries South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daewoo E and C, DL Group, GS E and C Corp, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Hyundai Development Co., Hyundai Motor Group, KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd , Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Construction and Engineering

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.5 Support activities

*2.2.6 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 12: South Korea market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

*Residential

*Non-residential

*Civil works

*Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Civil works - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Civil works - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 27: Civil works - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

***6. Market Segmentation by Type

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:The segments covered in this chapter are:

*Private

*Public

*Hospitals

*Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics

*Others

*Exhibit 29: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type

**6.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 32: Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 34: Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type

***7. Customer Landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growing demand for modular houses

*8.1.2 Ongoing use of digital technologies

*8.1.3 Increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Shortage of workers in the construction industry

*8.2.2 Challenges in integrating building automation software coupled with interoperability issues

*8.2.3 Rise in cost of construction

*Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increase in public infrastructure spending by the government

*8.3.2 Rising regulatory efforts to increase consumer spending on housing

*8.3.3 Rapid urbanization

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 40: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Daewoo E and C

*Exhibit 43: Daewoo E and C - Overview

*Exhibit 44: Daewoo E and C - Product and service

*Exhibit 45: Daewoo E and C - Key offerings

**10.4 DL Group

*Exhibit 46: DL Group - Overview

*Exhibit 47: DL Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 48: DL Group - Key offerings

**10.5 GS E and C Corp

*Exhibit 49: GS E and C Corp - Overview

*Exhibit 50: GS E and C Corp - Business segments

*Exhibit 51: GS E and C Corp - Key offerings

*Exhibit 52: GS E and C Corp - Segment focus

**10.6 Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.

*Exhibit 53: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 55: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Key offerings

**10.7 Hyundai Development Co.

*Exhibit 56: Hyundai Development Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 57: Hyundai Development Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: Hyundai Development Co. - Key offerings

**10.8 Hyundai Motor Group

*Exhibit 59: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

**10.9 KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co.

*Exhibit 63: KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: KCCEC Engineering and Contracting Co. - Key offerings

**10.10 LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd

*Exhibit 66: LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd - Overview

*Exhibit 67: LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd - Key offerings

**10.11 Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. – Business Segments

*Exhibit 71: Posco Engineering and Construction Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 72: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objective

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 79: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio