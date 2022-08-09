Construction Materials Market records a CAGR of 15.66%, Increase in the number of smart cities to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Construction Materials Market by Product (Cement, Construction aggregates, Concrete bricks, Construction metals, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America) from Technavio, the market size is expected to increase by USD 1.45 trillion. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adbri Ltd., Anhui Conch Group Co. Ltd., BGC Australia Pty. Ltd., Birla Corp. Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, JK Cement Ltd., JMH International Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., The India Cements Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The increase in the number of smart cities increased government spending on infrastructure, and an increase in the construction of green buildings will offer immense growth opportunities. However, uncertain macroeconomic conditions are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this construction materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Construction Materials Market Segmentation

Product

Cement



Construction Aggregates



Concrete Bricks



Construction Metals



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Construction Materials Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The construction materials market report covers the following areas:

Construction Materials Market Size

Construction Materials Market Trends

Construction Materials Market Industry Analysis

Construction Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.45 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Anhui Conch Group Co. Ltd., BGC Australia Pty. Ltd., Birla Corp. Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, JK Cement Ltd., JMH International Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., The India Cements Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction aggregates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction aggregates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction aggregates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction aggregates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction aggregates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Concrete bricks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Concrete bricks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Concrete bricks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Concrete bricks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Concrete bricks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Construction metals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction metals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction metals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction metals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction metals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adbri Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Adbri Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Adbri Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Adbri Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Adbri Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Adbri Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Anhui Conch Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Anhui Conch Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Anhui Conch Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Anhui Conch Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 BGC Australia Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: BGC Australia Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: BGC Australia Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: BGC Australia Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Cementir Holding NV

Exhibit 116: Cementir Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Cementir Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 119: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus

10.7 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 121: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 122: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 123: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 124: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.8 CRH Plc

Exhibit 126: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 129: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: CRH Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Fletcher Building Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Fletcher Building Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Fletcher Building Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Fletcher Building Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Fletcher Building Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Fletcher Building Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 136: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: HeidelbergCement AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

10.11 JMH International Ltd.

Exhibit 141: JMH International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: JMH International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: JMH International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 144: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

